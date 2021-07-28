Donegal remember U-20 Monaghan captain Brendan Óg Ó’Dufaigh with jersey presentation

Donegal U20s captain Rory O’Donnell presents a copy of the no 6 jersey to the Monaghan chairperson Declan Flanagan.
Donegal U-17's are facing Monaghan in the Ulster quarter-final this evening in Clones.
Two weeks ago, the counties met at the semi-final stage of the U-20 championship in Enniskillen, with Monaghan winning 3-10 to 1-11. Later that night, Monaghan captain Brendan Óg Ó’Dufaigh was tragically killed on the way home at Clontibret.
This evening at St Tiernach's Park, ay half-time Donegal U20s captain Rory O’Donnell presented a copy of the no 6 jersey to the Monaghan chairperson Declan Flanagan. The jersey will be passed on to the family of Monaghan U20s captain Brendan Óg Ó’Dufaigh.
Donegal U20s captain Rory O’Donnell presents a copy of the no 6 jersey to the Monaghan chairperson Declan Flanagan. The jersey will be passed on to the family of Monaghan U20s captain Brendan Óg Ó’Dufaigh. At dheis Dhé a raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/vSy4GVnu4y— Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) July 28, 2021
