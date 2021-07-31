Robinson powers Pettigo to league win over Naomh Padraig, Lifford

Powered by Paul Robinson at midfield, Pettigo registered a rare league win at home to Naomh Padraig, Lifford on Friday night.

Pettigo 1-7

N Padraig, Lifford 0-9

In the end it took two late points from Jarlath Leonard and a Robinson free to decide the issue, which looked like ending in a draw for much of the contest.

There was very little between the two teams as they battled it out in a very sporting and entertaining contest. Naomh Padraig had strong claims for a free late on in a second half that saw multiple yellow cards flashed while Brian Breslin picked up a black for Lifford in the final play.

But despite all the cards and stoppages in the second half (with the captains called aside at one stage by the referee), there was nothing at all in this game which could be described as over zealous or unsporting. But the stop-start nature of the second half probably took a little bit from the contest.

The first half was a real ding-dong affair with just a penalty separating the sides at the break. Pettigo were probably slightly the better side in the opening half, especially in the opening quarter, but by the first half water break, there was nothing between the sides at 0-3 each.

Paul Robinson won and pointed the opening free for the home side and Johnny McManus won a free on 10 minutes for Ollie McCaughey to put them two up.

Cianán Doherty, a strong performer at midfield for Lifford, pulled a point back a minute later but Paul Robinson was on the end of a good move involving McManus, Kieran McGee and McCaughey to open a two point gap again.

But then Lifford found their stride. They had a goal disallowed for a square ball when livewire Marcus Carlin got in to finish but Carlin soon found the range with a point from an acute angle and Seamus Breslin levelled things on 14 minutes.s

Remarkably there was just one score after the water break and it was a decisive one. Paul Robinson and Oran McGrath were involved before Ollie McCaughey won a ball and was upended. From the spot Paul Robinson smashed the ball to the roof of the net to leave three in it at the break.

Lifford were back within a point after just eight minutes of the second half through Lorny Crossan and a Darren Gillespie free after Jack Mahon was fouled.

Pettigo responded with Kieran McGee and Paddy Carr doing the set-up work for Jarlath Leonard to find the range. McCaughey was off target with a Pettigo free while substitute Brian Breslin converted at the other end after Crossan was fouled.

Just before the second half water break, it was that man again Paul Robinson who made it 1-5 to 0-6 for the home side.

The final quarter saw a clatter of yellow cards and stoppages but it was Naomh Padraig who were on the front foot and they added points from Brian Breslin, full-back Michael Ferry and Cianán Doherty to edge ahead.

But Pettigo showed great spirit to respond with Leonard levelling and Paul Robinson converting the free that proved to be the winner.

PETTIGO: Adam McBarron; Enda Baird, David Robinson, Owen Cross; Ollie McCaughey (0-1,f), Johnny McManus, Jarlath Leonard (0-2); Paul Robinson (1-4,pen,2f), Jack Britton; Paddy Carr, Kieran McGee, Thomas Beaumont; Oran McGrath, Callum McGrath, Martin Hilley. Subs: Aidy Britton and Kevin Kane for Hilley and Beaumont, 27.

NAOMH PADRAIG, LIFFORD: Jordan Nelson; Gary Vambeck, Michael Ferry (0-1), Paul Lynch; Oran Gallen, Michael Gallagher, Seamus Breslin (0-1); Darran Gillespie (0-1,f), Cianán Doherty (0-2); Lorcan Glackin, Kevin McBrearty, Conor Breslin; Jack Mahon, Lorny Crossan (0-1), Marcus Carlin (0-1). Sub: Brian Breslin (0-2,1f) for Mahon 40.

REFEREE: Lee Jordan (Four Masters)