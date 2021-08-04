Gallant Four Masters just come up short in South Ulster Junior Hurling League final

Gallant Four Masters just came up short against a Ciaran Corrigan inspired Lisbellaw in a thrilling final in appalling conditions in Garvaghy, watched by GAA President Larry McCarthy.

Four Masters 3-10

Lisbellaw B 3-15

It looked bleak for the weakened Four Masters side when they trailed by 3-12 to 1-6 nine minutes into the second half against a very lively youthful Lisbellaw side.

But two cracking goals from hard working midfielder Paul Patton and top scorer David Quinn and suddenly it was Lisbellaw 3-12 to Four Masters 3-10 with nine minutes.

But, it was then that Fermanagh senior dual star Corrigan,under the rules he was eligible to play Junior because he opted out of the Fermanagh senior hurlers, showed his craft and experience.

And he will be a key figure for Lisbellaw seniors in next week’s McCormack Cup final in Armagh

Corrigan won two vital frees and seemed to be heavily injured as he lay prone on the soaking pitch, but recovered to point two frees as Lisbellaw held out for a narrow but deserved victory.

But, plucky will Masters who were minus aces like Colm Hunter (he came on towards the end was clearly injured), Ollie Nolan and Jason Duignan, will be wondering how it might have been had they a full squad available.

Four Masters scorers: David Quinn (1-10f), Tom Caulfield (1-0), Paul Patton (1-0).

Lisbellaw scorers: Ciaran Corrigan (1-42f), Dwayne McPhillips (1-1), Sean McPhillips (1-0), Chris Corry (0-3f) Enda McCabe (0-2), Eoin Cleary (0-2), Ruairi Moore (0-2), Michael Flanagan (0-1),

Referee: James Connors (St Eunan’s)