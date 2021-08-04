05/08/2021

Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Gallant Four Masters just come up short in South Ulster Junior Hurling League final

Gallant Four Masters just come up short in South Ulster Junior Hurling League final

Four Masters hurlers

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Gallant Four Masters just came up short against a Ciaran Corrigan inspired Lisbellaw in a thrilling final in appalling conditions in Garvaghy, watched by GAA President Larry McCarthy.

Four Masters 3-10
Lisbellaw B 3-15 

It looked bleak for the weakened Four Masters side when they trailed by 3-12 to 1-6 nine minutes into the second half against a very lively youthful Lisbellaw side.

But two cracking goals from hard working midfielder Paul Patton and top scorer David Quinn and suddenly it was Lisbellaw 3-12 to Four Masters 3-10 with nine minutes.

But, it was then that Fermanagh senior dual star Corrigan,under the rules he was eligible to play Junior because he opted out of the Fermanagh senior hurlers, showed his craft and experience.

And he will be a key figure for Lisbellaw seniors in next week’s McCormack Cup final in Armagh

Corrigan won two vital frees and seemed to be heavily injured as he lay prone on the soaking pitch, but recovered to point two frees as Lisbellaw held out for a narrow but deserved victory.

But, plucky will Masters who were minus aces like Colm Hunter (he came on towards the end was clearly injured), Ollie Nolan and Jason Duignan, will be wondering how it might have been had they a full squad available.

Four Masters scorers: David Quinn (1-10f), Tom Caulfield (1-0), Paul Patton (1-0).

Lisbellaw scorers: Ciaran Corrigan (1-42f), Dwayne McPhillips (1-1), Sean McPhillips (1-0), Chris Corry (0-3f) Enda McCabe (0-2), Eoin Cleary (0-2), Ruairi Moore (0-2), Michael Flanagan (0-1),

Referee: James Connors (St Eunan’s)

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group