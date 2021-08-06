06/08/2021

Top 10 finish for Brendan Boyce in Olympic 50k walk

Brendan Boyce of Ireland uses water to cool himself during the men's 50 kilometre walk final at Sapporo Odori Park

Alan Foley

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Brendan Boyce finished the 50k Race Walk in 10th place at Sapporo Odori Park at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

The Milford native came home in a time of three hours, 53 minutes and 40 seconds in sweltering heat for his best finish in his third Olympics. The 34-year-old competed at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London in the 50k walk, coming 29th, and in Rio, managed to improve on that finish by 10 places.

In 2019, Boyce came sixth in the World Athletics Championships in a time of 4:07:46. His personal best is 3:48:55.

In Sapporo, he was three minutes and 32 seconds behind the winner, Dawid Tomala of Poland finishing with a time of 3:50:08. Silver to Germany's Jonathan Hilbert and bronze to Evan Dunfee of Canada.

