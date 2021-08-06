Patton goal early in second half sends Aodh Ruadh on their way to win over Termon

Aodh Ruadh are just one win from Division One football after accounting for Termon in Munday's Field.

Aodh Ruadh 4-12

Termon 2-7

A goal from Philip Patton at the start of the second half was probably the turning point but the third goal was the highlight of the night. Well-known Aodh Ruadh man Peter Gallagher said Michael McKenna's pass to Nathan Boyle thundering through the middle was one that even Johnny Giles would be proud of.

There was also something special about Ryan McFadden's goal for Termon late on as he rammed a free into the top corner of the Aodh Ruadh net - a feat he also did for the Donegal U-20s against Monaghan a couple of weeks in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

BRIGHT START

There was a blistering start to the game with Philip Patton putting Nathan Boyle through to point inside 90 seconds. By the fourth minute Termon had notched 1-1, the goal after a good move finished to the net from close range by Steven McElwaine. Daire McDaid added a free 30 seconds later.

But Termon would not score again until the 27th minute when Ryan McFadden pointed as Aodh Ruadh dominated on the scoreboard.

They were 0-5 to 1-1 ahead at the water break with three points from the reliable Philip Patton and one from Shane McGrath. However, the home side can thank 'keeper Karl O'Brien for a point blank save from Anton Grant, who pulled first time on a ball from 12 yards in the 12th minute.

After the water break Aodh Ruadh added three more from Cian Rooney, Darren Drummond and Nathan Boyle (deflected just over the crossbar after a great run), before Ryan McFadden brought the curtain down on the first half scoring.

Half-time: Aodh Ruadh 0-8, Termon 1-2.

Three minutes into the second half the decisive first Aodh Ruadh goal came and it was Philip Patton who started the move and he was on the end of it to fire home.

Ryan McFadden replied with a good point but another burst of points from Michael McKenna, Philip Patton and one from an impossible angle by Johnny Gethins put eight between the sides.

Aaron Reid replied with a good effort just before the second half water break.

The final quarter was a bit of a shoot-out. Dáire McDaid hit two frees before Michael McKenna finished Aodh Ruadh's second goal in some style. Philip Patton added a free before the wonder pass from McKenna saw Nathan Boyle finish the third goal for the home side.

Anton Grant pointed for Termon before McFadden's brilliant goal from a free, while Ryan Granaghan put the gloss on the scoreboard with the fourth goal for the winners.

The win leaves Aodh Ruadh within touching distance of Division One football. They need one win from their two remaining games - away to Naomh Columba next Friday night or their final game at home to Downings.

AODH RUADH: Karl O'Brien; Mark McGlynn, Colm Kelly, Conor Patton; Johnny Gethins (0-1), Eddie Lynch, Kyle Murray; Nathan Boyle (1-2), Eamonn McGrath; Philip Patton (1-5,1f), Darren Drummond (0-1) , Diarmaid McInerney; Cian Rooney (0-1), Shane McGrath (0-1), Oisin Rooney. Subs: Michael McKenna (1-1) for Rooney 16; Niall Murray for McInerney ht; Oisin Rooney and Ryan Granaghan (1-0) for C Rooney and D Drummond 46.

TERMON: Emmett Maguire; Caolan Gallagher, Jamie Grant, Conor Cassidy; Steven McElwaine (1-0), James Doherty, Barry McGeehin; Ryan McFadden (1-2,1-0f), Jack Alcorn; Evan Coleman, James McSharry, Anton Grant (0-1); Daire McDaid (0-3,3f), Bobby McGettigan, Aaron Reid (0-1). Subs: Kevin McGettigan for S McElwaine 41; Owen Doherety for J Doherty 48; Conor McFadden for A Reid 53.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)