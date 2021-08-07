Harps out to add to Sligo’s recent troubles in latest north west derby

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan is hoping Sligo Rovers recent blip in form continues for another weekend at least as the sides prepare for an important north west derby at The Showgrounds on Saturday evening (7.45pm).

Sligo fell at the first hurdle in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round when they lost to Icelandic side FH Hafnarfjordur over two legs last month.

They followed that up with a league defeat at Waterford FC before being caught at home in the FAI Cup first round by Cork City, losing 3-2.

Horgan however, points to Sligo’s league position where they sit third in the table, just behind the front two of Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic and they have shown already this season that they have enough in their ranks to stay there.

“They have serious quality about them and the table doesn’t lie,” the Harps manager said. “Yeh, they have lost a European game but they’re not the first team to have lost in Europe and won’t be the last.

“I have no doubt they’ll bounce back, I’m just hoping it might take them a week longer.

“We’ll have our work cut out to get anything out of there especially if we are not at the top level, and we haven’t been in recent weeks.

“We need to turn it and what better time to turn it than at the Showgrounds.”

Harps of course have their own problems and their FAI Cup win at Fairview in Limerick in their last outing last Sunday week was a rare bright point in what’s been a disappointing run of results.

Horgan however, reported a positive mood within the camp and is hoping that having last weekend off following the postponement of the game against Bohs will work in his team’s favour.

“Certainly the training has been good,” he said.

“Often training is that little bit better when you don’t have a match and the pressure and the tension maybe isn’t as much as it would be. It has been good and they are very together which we need to have any hope of trying to survive.

“We need that if we are going to get a result or two or maybe even more to try and get enough points to stay in this division.”

Lewis Banks of Sligo Rovers shoots to score his side's second goal when the visitors won in Ballybofey back in May Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile



Horgan was in Bishopsgate last Saturday evening as Derry City did their north west neighbours a favour by beating Longford Town. City’s 2-0 win means Longford remain firmly rooted to the bottom of the table and having played a game more than Harps, are nine points adrift of the Donegal club.

Waterford meanwhile, have edged in front of Harps after picking up a third league victory on the bounce by winning at Drogheda.

Horgan isn’t surprised by the Munster club’s sudden upturn in fortunes, and suggested they match catch more clubs above them in the weeks ahead.

“The result that probably went our way was the fact that Derry beat Longford who we need to keep behind us so that we are not at the bottom of the table.”

Horgan has some injury concerns ahead of Saturday night but recent signings Jordan Mustoe and Daniel Hawkins are both expected to feature. If Horgan has his way, there will be more additions before the transfer window closes.

“You have until the end of August for out of work professionals,” he explained.

“But it’s difficult trying to attract players at this time of the year. A lot of them still think they have a chance in England until the league gets up and running there and they realise that maybe not.

“Have we anybody lined up? No. But it’s not for the lack of trying.

“We need to take possibly one, or maybe two in before the end of the transfer window and keep what we have there. But if we can get it right, we’ll have a serious cut off this.

“We need to turn it round and to be fair to the lads, it’s not for the lack of trying.”