Tenth place finish for Sinead Diver of Australia in Olympic marathon

Sinead Diver of Australia after finishing in tenth place in the women's marathon at Sapporo Odori Park
A 10th place finish for Sinead Diver in the vest of Australia at the Olympic marathon in Tokyo would've been warmly greeted in west Donegal.
Diver is native of Belmullet, Co Mayo. Her father, retired civil servant Eddie is originally from Coshclady, Bunbeg, and her mother, Bríd (née Dunleavy) hails from Belmullet.
The 44-year-old crossed the line after two hours, 31 minutes and 14 seconds — just under four minutes behind race winner, Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir. Jepchirchir edged world record holder Brigid Kosgei into second, with American Molly Seidel coming in third.
Having only taken up marathon running in 2015, Diver was 21st in the Olympic marathon in Rio in 2016.
