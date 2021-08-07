Carndonagh win top of Division 4 clash with Naomh Ultan

Carndonagh are back on top of table following Friday night’s seven point win over fellow promotion chasers Naomh Ultan, at Pairc Ui Dhochartaigh, on Friday night.



Carndonagh 2-14

Naomh Ultan 2-7



Chris McDaid and Ryan Kelly scored the goals for the locals while Alan Lyons and Darragh Murrin found the net for Naomh Ultan.

Carndonagh led by six points at half-time and though Naomh Ultan cut that lead to two in the second half, the locals, powered by Conor O’Donnell and Ryan Kelly in the middle of the field, produced a strong finish in the closing 10 minutes to run out deserving winners.

Darragh Murrin and Alan Lyons with 1-1 each top scored for Naomh Ultan while Cian Kennedy chipped in with three points.

After Friday night, Carndonagh are one point ahead of Na Rossa at the top of the league table, with the same amount of games played.



CARNDONAGH: Daniel McCallion; Danny Monagle, Padraig Doherty, Ryan Davenport (0-1); James Monagle, Darragh Browne; Anthony Doherty (0-1); Ryan Kelly (1-1), Conor O’Donnell (0-4); Will Quinn (0-1), Chris McDaid (1-3) ;Eoghan Kelly; Cian Burke (0-2), Fergal Doherty, Cathal Doherty (0-1).

