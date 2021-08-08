08/08/2021

Cockhill Celtic to name new stand after club stalwart Mickey Gill

Former chairman to be remember by Inishowen club

MIckey Gill

Former Cockhill CEltic stalwart will be remembered by the Inishowen club

Cockhill Celtic is set to name its new stand after the club's former chairman, the late Mickey Doherty Gill.

A former manager and committee member of the Buncrana club, Mickey sadly passed away last year.

However his former club has not forgotten the immense role he played throughout the club.

In a touching tribute, Cockhill Celtic will officially name the stand of the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Ground this Sunday at 2.30pm.

The day gets underway with U9 boys and U10 girls playing amongst themselves before the official naming ceremony.

A club legends match will then kick-off at 3pm between players who have all played under Mickey at some point.

