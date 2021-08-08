08/08/2021

Naomh Columba ease their relegation worries with big win against St Naul's

Stuart Johnston on the ball for St Naul's against Naomh Columba

Peter Campbell

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Columba were hungry for the win to save their Division Two status and they ran out convincing winners in the end in Mountcharles.

St Naul's 1-9
Naomh Columba 1-13

St Naul's needed a win to go second in the league and it with the stakes high, the opening quarter was championship intense and the busiest man was referee Val Murray, who needed help from his umpire to settle a big scuffle after Pauric Ward opened the scoring for Naomh Columba.
Eric Carr resembled a Sumo wrestler at the Olympics afterwards as St Naul's picked up three yellow cards.
Stuart Johnston, again a real workhorse for St Naul's, won a free for Stephen Griffin to get the only other score of that torrid opening quarter.
By half-time St Naul's, with the advantage of the stiffening breeze, were 0-5 to 0-4 ahead with points from Johnston, two Gavin Mulreany placed balls and another Griffin free.
Aaron Doherty (from a free and play) and Ryan Gillespie pointed for Naomh Columba, but the two physios Rosie and Susan were almost as busy as Val Murray.
Gavin Mulreany pointed his third placed ball less than a minute into the resumption but then Naomh Columba took charge with Ryan Gillespie a major threat for the long ball. Gillespie pointed from a free and play and Aaron Doherty had another.
Then disaster struck for St Naul's when both Gavin Mulreany and Barry Griffin contested a high ball with Christopher Cook Byrne. The ball broke and Byrne reacted quickest to tap home.
Pauric Ward, who had delivered the long ball for the goal, then added a point before Cathal Lowther was shown a second yellow card for the home side.
Stephen Griffin had a free but another Doherty free and two quick points from Lanty Molloy had Naomh Columba 1-11 to 0-7 clear with 50 minutes gone.
Stephen Griffin gave the home side a glimmer with a smashing goal to the top corner from fully 30 yards but they were unable to bridge the gap. The final four points were shared with Aaron Doherty and Ronan O'Hare (with his first touch) while Thomas White fired first time just over the crossbar and Stephen Griffin had a final free.

ST NAUL'S: Gavin Mulreany (0-3,2f,'45'); John Relihan, Barry Griffin, Ryan Coughlan; Kyle Campbell, Brendan McCole, Dermot Gallagher; Stuart Johnston (0-1) Stephen Griffin (1-4,4f); Michael Coughlan, Thomas White (0-1), Martin Breslin; Daniel Meehan, Cathal Lowther, Joe Campbell. Sub: Daniel Brennan for J Campbell 47.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Paddy Byrne; Philip McNern, Philip Doherty, David O'Donnell; Paul O'Hare, Eric Carr, Pauric Ward (0-2); Kevin McNern, Fionn Gallagher; Christopher Byrne (1-0), Aaron Doherty (0-5,4f), Lanty Molloy (0-2); Ryan Gillespie (0-3,1f), Declan McGuire, Ronan Gillespie. Subs: Aidan McGinley for P McNern ht; Pauric Hegarty for D Maguire 40; Ronan O'Hare (0-1) for Ronan Gillespie 59.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)

