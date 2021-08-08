08/08/2021

St Eunan's ease to Senior Hurling Championship win in Carndonagh

St Eunan's were in control against Carndonagh from the off this afternoon

Reporter:

Alan Foley at Foden

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

St Eunan’s got their Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Hurling Championship campaign off to a competent start with a comfortable win over Carndonagh at Foden.

Carndonagh 0-5
St Eunan’s 3-24

Conor Ó Maoiléidigh was the hub of the St Eunan’s attack, racking up a personal haul of 1-9 in a fine personal performance, with Matt Ahern also grabbing a goal and Russell Forde too.

St Eunan’s knocked over four early points before Ó Maoiléidigh, showing great control to take the life out of a Cormac Finn pass, then driving the opening goal past Stephen Burns on 12 minutes.

A second goal came on 25 minutes when Aherne intercepted a short puck-out and drilled a piercing shot into the net. Carndonagh got scores from a free from Cathal Doherty and a point from Conor Fagan. Towards the end of the half, Ahern had almost squeezed a shot in for a third goal for his team, instead it came back off the post.

At the break, it was St Eunan’s ahead by 2-16 to 0-2.

St Eunan’s were nowhere near as fluid in the third quarter as in the first half and Carndonagh had much more of the ball and a few half chances up front. However, the goal when it did come was from Forde, whose shot was too much for Burns in the Carn goal with eight minutes left.

Carndonagh: Stephen Burns; Ryan Davenport, Conor McCormick, Mark Diver; Eoghan Kelly, James Monagle, Padraig Doherty; Cormac Monagle, Conor Fagan (0-1); Christopher McCormac, Dara McCormick (0-1, 1f), Patrick Monagle (0-2); Conor O’Donnell Cathal Doherty (0-1), Fergal Doherty. Subs: Anthony Doherty or Davenport (46), Paul Kelly for McCormick (49)

St Eunan’s: Daire McBride; Oisin Randles, Conor McVeigh, Brendan Horgan; Ryan Hilferty (0-2), Sean McVeigh, Steven Doherty; Brian MacIntyre (0-2),Conor O’Grady (0-1); Kevin Kealy (0-3), Conor Ó Maoiléidigh (1-9, 3f), Thomas Crossan (0-1); Cormac Finn (0-2), Matt Ahern (1-2), Russell Forde (1-2) Subs: Sean Halvey for Horgan (24), Paul O’Donnell for MacIntyre (50)


Referee: Trevor Maloney (Buncrana)

