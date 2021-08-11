11/08/2021

Donegal's Larissa Muldoon named as new Trinity Women’s Rugby head coach

Donegal's Mia Alcorn selected for Ireland Womens Sevens squad

Donegal's Larissa Muldoon back on starting Irish team to play England

Larissa Muldoon has been named as the new Trinity Women’s Rugby head coach

Donegal's Larissa Muldoon has been named the new Trinity Women’s Rugby head coach.

The Ballybofey woman, who has 48 International caps, is currently playing for Leinster and Railway Union.

An experienced international, Muldoon has represented Ireland in the 2014 and 2017 World Cups and also in the 2013 Sevens World Series and 2013 Sevens World Cup.

On top of that, Larissa also has a wide range of coaching experience. She is currently a Metro U18 Girls Coach for Leinster Area Squads and previously coached The Kings Hospital girls as well as the DCU women’s team.

She also played underage Gaelic football for the Donegal growing up and carried her love of sport to rugby where she has experienced great success.

Meanwhile, Donegal's Mia Alcorn has been selected on the Ireland Womens Sevens squad as they return to pre-season training next week ahead of the new campaign which culminates with the World Sevens Series in Dubai and Cape Town at the end of the year.

