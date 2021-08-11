Joy for MacCumhaills as they clinch Donegal U-16 Division One title

Sean McCumhaill's were crowned Donegal LGFA Division One winners on Tuesday evening when they recorded a narrow two point win over Dungloe in a thrilling encounter at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

The home side's 4-02 to 3-03 victory rounded off a fantastic campaign in the top division following promotion from Division Two last year.

These two sides had entered their final match both unbeaten, and level on points at the top of the table.

So it was no surprise that a big crowd was in attendance to watch the league decider.

Action from Tuesday night's meeting of MacCumhaill's and Dungloe in Division One (PICS: MacCumhaill's GAA)

It was a close game throughout and while it was low-scoring, it lacked little in excitement, skill and goal-mouth action.

MacCumhaill's were a goal ahead after the first quarter, and only a few points separated the sides at half time.

It was just as close in the second half and while Dungloe refused to throw in the towel, they just couldn't get the scores to deny MacCumhaill's the win.

The goalscorers for MacCumhaills were Tia Foy (2), Katie Dowds and Ellen McLaughlin.

Well done to the MacCumhaills management team of Shaun Boyce (manager), Noel Doherty, Peter Campbell, Ciaran Roarty, John Sweeney and Stephen Doherty.

Meanwhile the league title has still to be decided in Division Two with Letterkenny Gaels and Naomh Conaill leading the way in that division, although St. Naul's are also firmly in contention having played one game less.

In the only game played last night, Naomh Columba enjoyed a home win over St. Eunan's.

All games in Division Three were postponed on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile in Division Four, Red Hughs beat Robert Emmets to secure the league title on Tuesday night. Just like MacCumhaill's in Division One, Red Hughs went unbeaten in their league campaign.

Last week, Kilcar were crowned Division Five league winners.