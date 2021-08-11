Termon appeal for league points against Milford has been heard

Donegal GAA officials are understood to be about to overturn the result of a recent All-County Division Two Football League, on an appeal.

The game in question is last June's local derby meeting of Termon and Milford, at the Burn Road which ended in controversy when the referee at the final whistle declared a drawn match.

The official was experienced whistler Shane Toolan and he had the final score at 1-13 each.

Two media reporters at the game had it Termon 1-13, Milford 1-12. And that was what Termon stats man also had, a one point win for the locals.

The electronic scoreboard had it a drawn game at 1-13 each.

Termon had video coverage of the game and on viewing the video asked for and were granted a hearing by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee. That hearing took place last Monday, online, with the two clubs represented.

Donegal CCC secretary Ed Byrne, would not confirm that the CCC had overturned the result and awarded the points to Termon.

The CCC secretary said: “It is not correct to say the result has been overturned and insisted the matter is ongoing.”

However, it is understood from a number of sources that the decision has been made and the officials are awaiting whether there will be an appeal from Milford.

Milford chairman James McGinley when contacted on the matter said they had not been officially informed of a decision by the CCC.

The chairman said he did not wish to comment further on the matter until they received the official outcome of the Termon appeal.

The outcome of the appeal could have a big bearing on how the division pans out at the end of the season.

If the result is overturned and the extra point awarded to Termon, it would see them leapfrog over Dungloe and join Glenfin and Milford in joint second place in the league table behind Aodh Ruadh.

Termon have three games left to play while the others have just two.

It is understood that Milford are likely to appeal the decision if the result is overturned and the points are awarded to Termon.