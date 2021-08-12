DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around the county

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod – Deadline extended: We are extremely grateful to everyone who has supported this fundraising initiative so far. We had a number of people asking for an extension to the deadline as they still wished to purchase a sod; therefore we’ve extended our deadline for a while longer (date to be confirmed). For anyone still willing to support this much needed development of the pitch you can do so online at www.buyasod.com, contact us via the club facebook page, contact Joe McGarvey, call into Martin in Shane McGee’s or Ciaran in Batch. It costs €100 to sponsor a sod and in return your name (or company name, or in memory of someone) will be erected on a fixture on a wall at the clubhouse for generations to come to look back on and remember those who helped develop their club.

Fixtures:

U-12 Girls away to Termon, Saturday Aug 14th time TBC.

Wishing Ethan Friel and Cathal McGeever all the best in the Ulster Minor final. Fantastic to have the club so well represented. Ádh mór oraibh!

Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 4,6,7,11,19,20. Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. bhí naonúr againn le ceathrar uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Mary Mac, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh defeated Termon 4-12 to 2-7 on Friday evening. Check out aodhruadh.org for a gallery of pictures from this game.

Goals proved the big difference between the sides on Saturday as Termon got the better of the Aodh Ruadh reserves on a 3-11 to 0-9 scoreline.

Next weekend sees our seniors bidding to secure their return to Division 1 football when they travel to take on Naomh Columba on Friday at 8 pm The reserves play Glen at 2pm on Saturday.

Aaron Cullen, Eoghan Kelly and the Donegal minors now have an Ulster final this Friday night against Tyrone in Brewster Park after defeating Armagh last week and we wish them well.

In the last round of the under 13 league Aodh Ruadh and Kilcar had a great tussle in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday with the game finishing honours even after the 60 minutes, the final score Aodh Ruadh 4-7 Kilcar 2-13.

The U-11 boys played our Masters and Dungloe over the last week.

Under 9 training continues as normal on Friday evening at 6.15pm. Four Masters will be the visitors on Saturday for the first home game of the season. Throw in at 11.30am.

The senior hurlers got their junior championship campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-19 to 0-16 over Setanta at the Crossroads on Sunday Next up for Aodh Ruadh is the visit of St Eunan's to Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh next Sunday at 2.30pm.

Our under 17s returned to action last week facing up to Coolera Strandhill in the Táin Og in Páirc Aodh Ruadh winning after a close encounter. Next up is Carndonagh in the Donegal league on Thursday evening.

Our under 15s had their last home game of the Donegal league against Setanta, winning well.

The under 13s had an impressive outing against an amalgamated South Leitrim hurling team playing under the banner of St Mary’s Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday morning, winning well. Final score: Aodh Ruadh 7-21 St Mary’s 2-1. The team on the day was Finn Doogan, Rossa McAuley, Gareth Brennan, William Ryan, Sean Maguire, Sean O’Neill (1-0), Oisin McCadden, Joe Gibbions (0-6), Anton O’Loughlin, Eoghan McCadden (1-0), Corey Sheridan (1-12), Shay Winters (1-0), Joey Daly (1-0), Dáithí Sheerin (2-2), Anton Duffy, Shaun McGarrigle, Alex Kerrigan, Ethan Kerrigan, Dara Vaughn, Allister Cian, Harvey Power, Dylan Owens (0-1), and Jayden McGrath Clyne. The boys have a busy week ahead starting with Setanta at home in the Donegal league on Thursday night. After topping their group in the Táin Óg League with an unbeaten run, they will play the respective group winners from Tyrone, Derry, and Fermanagh on Saturday in the semi-finals. These are provisionally pencilled in for the Derry Centre of Excellence at Owenbeg.

Ladies: There was no action for the Aodh Ruadh ladies last weekend with the MacCumhaill's unable to field for the Junior game. This Sunday both teams are in action at home. The seniors face Downings in the Intermediate league which the juniors take on Naomh Columba. Throw-in times still to be decided.

The Aodh Ruadh under 16 girls travelled to play St Michael's and came home victorious

It was disappointing outing for the under 14s against Ardara in their top of the table Division 1 clash last Saturday. The Ballyshannon girls never got going. There are pictures from the game up at aodhruadh.org. This Saturday the girls are at home for their final game of the season against Dungloe in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 1pm.

Sponsor A Sod: To fund the development at Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh have launched one of their biggest fund-raising efforts in decades, asking the public to ‘Sponsor A Sod’ at €50 each to help meet the costs of this ambitious plan. A permanent display bearing the names of donors will be erected in a prominent position at the Park. Please contact any of the following if you wish to volunteer: Tom Daly (087-2390410), David McLoone (087-7760172), Philip McLoone (086-4053008), Conal Gallagher (086-2112812), Patsy Kilgannon (087-2372128), or Michael Daly (086-9171949).

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €2,200. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 9, 12, 13 and 16. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to Kevin Connolly and Daithi McCann. The next draw is for a jackpot of €2,300 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: SENIOR HURLERS.



NAOMH BRID

Lotto: This week’s numbers are: 7,11,12,13,19. No winners of this week jackpot. Next week’s jackpot in €1200. Congratulations to out lucky dip winners of €25: Henry Duignan, Ann McMullin, Bernie McGroary, Claire Ward. Next week’s draw will take place next Monday evening at 8.30pm in the clubhouse.

Our Seniors put in a good performance away to Four Masters to claim their first two points of the league. Next up for the boys is home to Buncrana at 5:00 Saturday in Pairc Naomh Bríd.

Reserves put in a good performance but lost out to a strong Four Masters side.

U13s through to Division 2 Final: Naomh Bríd: 3-8, Bundoran: 2-5. Well done to our U-13 lads who put in a brilliant display of football and skill in torrential rain in Ballyshannon on the semi final next up is Four Masters in the league final in Bundoran on Wednesday (11th) evening at 7:30pm. The very best of luck boys.

Last Man Standing: We have a bit of craic planned and a little fund raising along the way. Please read rules on our Facebook and Instagram pages. Spreadsheet for team choice in link https://drive.google.com/file/d/19ZI_zkTgJQDH2wsiPeU0wkqfgi6raOKM/view?usp=sharing please fill it out and email to mrcalumg1@hotmail.com or eoinmcgarrigle@gmail.com or send a screenshot of it filled via messenger to the Naomh bríd page

Chill Chartha

Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to our senior team who play the 2020 county final this Saturday evening against Naomh Conaill throw in is at 8pm, unfortunately only a limited number of spectators are allowed to attend due to regulations but the match will be streamed on the Donegal GAA website more details closer to the day. Club flags, bunting etc can be bought in Áislann Cill Chartha and Centra, Kilcar.

Ladies: Our ladies host Dungloe in the league this Sunday morning. Congratulations to our Under 16 girls who won the regional league following their win over Naomh Ultan last Tuesday.

Our Under 13s drew their match in Ballyshannon against Aodh Ruadh on Saturday. Our Under 15s travel to Dungloe in the league in Tuesday while the Under 17s match against Killybegs was postponed; they travel to Naomh Columba for their next match.

Drive in Bingo – Jackpot €8,600: Last Sunday’s winners were: €165 Geraldine Kane €100 Máire McShane, Maire Byrne €80 Margaret Murrin, Nora Kennedy €70 Margaret McGinley, Geraldine O’Gara, Gerard Kane, Angela Lowther, Breege Boyle, Eithne Boyle agus €50 Marian McGinley. This Sunday evenings bingo is at 7pm with gates open at 6pm please follow HSE guidelines and the directions of the stewards.

Club Lotto Jackpot now €6,100: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 6, 12, 17 agus 30. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Barbara Quigley, Dunkineely €30 Paddy O’Donnell, Derrylaughan €20 Eileen Gallagher, Cummins Hill agus Pamela Bonner, Kilcar. Béidh €6,100 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 9 14 16 17 18.The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Aedamar Keenan Carrick on Shannon Barry Mc Gowan Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €7950.

Unfortunately our Senior and Reserve matches against Killybegs had to be cancelled last weekend It is hoped that they will be rescheduled shortly.

U5 and U7 Training returns to normal this week after last week's weather disruption. Our U9s are scheduled to travel to Ballintra this weekend. The U11s hosted Naomh Conaill on Saturday last. The U13s were defeated by Naomh Brid in their league semi final on Saturday last the now play St Naul's in Ballintra this week. The U15s are scheduled to play Naomh Columba at home in their next match. The U17s matches are currently on hold due to the countys fine run in the Ulster Championship.

Best of luck to Ryan Barrett Kyle McNulty and the Donegal U17 Squad in their Ulster Final against Tyrone in Enniskillen on Friday night.

Ladies: Our U12s produced an excellent performance against near neighbours Aodh Ruadh last week.They are scheduled to play Killybegs at home on Sunday. The U14s had no game as Burt were unable to fulfil the fixture.They are also down to play Killybegs at home this weekend. The U16 Girls are at home this week to Fanad Gaels.

Summer Camp: The Bord na nOg Gaa Summer camp takes place in Gaelic Park this week from Wed to Fri. Starting each day at 10am and finishing at 2pm.

St Naul's

Slotto: There was no winner of this weeks slotto prize money. The numbers drawn were 4, 1, 7, 6, 5, 2, 3. The consolation prize of €80 goes to Kitty Boyle.

LADIES: Under 16s had a well deserved win at home against Four Masters on Tuesday of last week, winning on scoreline of 3-11 to 4-6. They were away to Letterkenny Gaels on Tuesday.

Under 14 had a comfortable win at home to Dowings on Saturday. They have no game this week.

Minor girls game last Thursday postponed to later date. They are away to Gaoth Dobhair this Thursday.

Senior ladies lost at home to Ardara they have Carndonagh at home this Sunday morning 10.30am.

Condolences to ladies vice chairperson Catriona Shallow on the sad passing of her sister Breda.

UNDERAGE: U-9s are away to Pettigo Saturday morning 11.30am

U-13s unfortunately lost against Four Masters B in their semi-final on Saturday morning. They are now in a 3rd place play off on Wednesday 11th August at 7.30pm against Realt Na Meara in Pairc Naomh Brid.

U17s had a great win at home to Naomh Mhuire last Friday.

SENIORS: Following a very competitive game on Sunday unfortunately we were unsuccessful against Naomh Columba on Sunday afternoon. Our Reserves had a well deserved win. We now play Downings on Saturday in Downings. Seniors will play at 3 pm and reserves at 4.30pm.

St. Eunan’s

The Minor Ladies team had a great first win against Na Dúnaibh with a score line of 1-12 to 1-11. Well done to Dermot, Gavin and all the squad. Next game is Killybegs on Thursday. Best of luck to everyone involved.

Well done to the U14 girls who had another good result against Buncrana with a score of 2-10 to Buncrana’s 1-02. They play Gaoth Dobhair at home next for the final game of the season. Best of luck to them all.

The Senior Hurlers had a great win in the first game of the Championship. The final score was Carndonagh 0-05 to St. Eunan’s 3-24. Well done to all involved.

The Century Complex Sunday Morning Academy continues to take place each week for 4–10-year-olds at 11am. The hurling and camogie academy is on every Friday evening 6.30 to 7.30. New players always welcome from u5's to u13's. Helmets & Hurls provided. Camogie training will take place for U12/13 on Tuesday 6pm and Friday 6.30, U14 is on Monday at 7pm and U16/Minor/Senior takes place on Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm. All new players are welcome to join. Thanks to all the coaches and helpers each week, it is much appreciated.

We at St Eunan’s GAA club would like to pass on our good wishes to John Charles Duffy who is celebrated his 85th birthday recentle. John was part of our legendary 1956 team. We know he was so proud to be part of that team and part of CLG Naomh Adhamhnáin.

Four Masters

Reminder – the Four Masters Golf Classic is scheduled for Friday 27th August. Only a few tee times left so contact Donegal Golf Club on 074 9734054 to book a time. Thanks to our main sponsor Tír Conaill Properties, with their new development ‘Farmleigh Woods’, for their support.

Sponsorship: A massive thank you to Eddie Dolan and Specsavers for their very generous sponsorship of tops for our U9 boys team this year.

Fixtures - Thursday 12/08/21 - Minor Girls football - Urris vs Four Masters (away) 19:00

Friday 13/08/21: U17 Boys Div 1 C'ship - Four Masters vs Cloich Cheann Fhaola 19:30

Division 5 South - Four Masters vs Dungloe (home) 19:30

Saturday 14/08/21 - U14 Girls football - Four Masters vs Glenswilly (home) 13:00

U9 Boys football - Aodh Ruadh vs Four Masters (away) 11:30

Sunday 15/08/21 - U12 Girls football - Sean McCumhaills vs Four Masters (away) 18:00

Senior Ladies football - Four Masters vs Red Hughs (home) 10:30

Senior Men's football - Moville vs Four Masters (away) 15:30

Senior Reserve football - Moville vs Four Masters (away) 14:00

Senior Hurling: Hard luck to our hurling team who lost out to a good Lisbellaw side in the South Ulster junior league final on Wednesday evening.

Under 13 Boys Football: Hard luck to our Division 1 team who lost out narrowly in their away game to Ardara on Saturday morning

Well done to our Division 2 team who won their home game after a tough battle with neighbours Naomh Naul. The game was played in poor conditions but the lads showed great skills and plenty of heart to win the divisional semi final by 3 points

We play Naomh Brid in Division 2 final on Wednesday evening and all support is welcome.

Our minor girls made their long awaited league debut, starting with an away win in Glenfin.

Well done to our U14 girls team who made the long journey north to Fanad. They produced some lovely football to defeat Fanad Gaels. Next up is a home game vs Glenswilly at 1 pm next Saturday.

Hard luck to our senior team who lost their home game against neighbours Naomh Bríd on Sunday.

Well done to our senior reserve team who won their home game against Naomh Bríd on Sunday. Final score: Four Masters 5-16 - Naomh Bríd 2-03