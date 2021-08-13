Aodh Ruadh gain promotion to Division One after three point win in Glencolmcille

Michael McKenna and Colm Kelly on target for Aodh Ruadh Picture: Brian Drummond
Aodh Ruadh are back in Division One of the All-County league after a three point win in Pairc na nGael against Naomh Columba.
Naomh Columba 0-11
Aodh Ruadh 1-11
The win was grounded in a good first half with the wind at their backs. They led by 1-8 to 0-5 at the break with the vital goal coming after 10 minutes. Eamonn McGrath provided the pass and Michael McKenna fired to the net from close range past Paddy Byrne. Philip Patton was very accurate for the winners in that opening half.
The second half was a closer affair but Aodh Ruadh kept Naomh Columba at arm's length until the closing stages.
Points from Colm Kelly (a fisted effort when through on goal), Cian Rooney and a magnificent free from Nathan Boyle into the wind gave Aodh Ruadh a cushion before three late points from Ryan Gillespie saw the home side come up just short.
Aodh Ruadh had Eamonn McGrath black carded after a melee in the closing stages.
Overall it was Nathan Boyle and Philip Patton who, not for the first time, were the two big performers for the visitors.
NAOMH COLUMBA: Paddy Byrne; Paul O'Hare, Philip Doherty, Barry Carr; David O'Donnell, Kevin McNern, Pauric Ward; Eric Carr, Fionn Gallagher; Ronan Gillespie (0-2), Aaron Doherty (0-4,3f), Lanty Molloy; Ryan Gillespie (0-4,3f), Christopher Byrne (0-1), Declan McGuire. Subs: Ryan McNern for P Doherty ht; Aidan McGinley for D O'Donnell; Pauric Hegarty for McGuire; Joseph Lyons for B Carr.
AODH RUADH: Carl O'Brien; Mark McGlynn, Conor Patton, Colm Kelly (0-1); Johnny Gethins, Eddie Lynch, Kyle Murray; Eamonn McGrath, Nathan Boyle (0-3,1f); Philip Patton (0-5,4f), Michael McKenna (1-0), Niall Murray; Cian Rooney (0-1), Shane McGrath (0-1), Oisin Rooney. Sub: Jason Granaghan for N Murray ht
REFEREE: Siobhan Coyle (Gaeil Fhánada)
