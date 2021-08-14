Here's the team Naomh Conaill - as per programme - are going with for the Donegal SFC final

Anthony Thompson and Kevin Cassidy in action during the 2019 Donegal SFC final trilogy
Naomh Conaill are looking to win back to back Donegal SFC titles following their marathon success over Gaoth Dobhair in the 2019 decider.
Martin Regan will be without Eoghan McGettigan, who suffered a serious knee injury in training the week before last and this is the panel they have submitted for the match programme. Tonight's final at MacCumhaill Park starts at 8pm.
