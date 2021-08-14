14/08/2021

Killybegs go on goal rampage in first half to overcome Bundoran at Fintra

Cian McEniff on the ball for Bundoran against Killybegs Picture: Ronan Cunningham

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Killybegs gave themselves a chance of avoiding the relegation play-off with a big win at home to Bundoran on Friday night at Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park.

Killybegs 4-15
Bundoran 3-12

The game was up for Bundoran at half-time as Killybegs led by 4-10 to 1-6. The goals came from Hugh McFadden, Conor Cunningham, Jon Ban Gallagher and Ryan Cunningham.
Ryan Cunningham was Killybegs' top scorer with 1-6,5f; Hugh McFadden 1-5,f,45; Jon Ban Gallagher 1-1; Conor Cunningham 1-0; Jack McSharry 0-2 and Eoghan Ban Gallagher 0-1.

Bundoran scorers: Jamie Brennan 1-6; Cian McEniff, Oisin Walsh 1-0 each; Paul Brennan, Mikey McEniff, Alan Russell 0-2 each.

Killybegs are the second top scorers in the top flight with 14-59 (101) behind Naomh Conaill (17-114, 165), whilst only Glenswilly have conceded more (13-117, 156) than the the side from the south-west, 14-99 (141)

Killybegs have two games left, at home to Ardara and away to St Michael's and need to win both to have a chance of staying out of bottom four.
Bundoran have three games left but would need to win all three - away to Kilcar and home to Naomh Conaill and Ardara - to avoid the play-offs.

