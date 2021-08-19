19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Treble delight for Letterkenny sides in Northern Board finals

Great wins for St. Eunan's and Letterkenny Gaels

Underage GAA

St Eunan's U-13 Division One Northern Board winners

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

There was  treble delight for Letterkenny on Wednesday night as three teams from the town celebrated league success at U-13 level.

Two teams from St. Eunan’s were in league deciders on Northern Regional Board U-13 finals night, while Letterkenny Gaels were also contesting a final.

And if proof was needed that the future looks bright for the Cathedral Town at underage level, all three teams battled to memorable victories in their respective finals.


U-13 Division One Northern Board Final


St Eunan’s came from four points down at half-time to emerge victorious in an exciting final at O’Donnell Park against Gaoth Dobhair.

The Letterkenny boys won by 4-08 to 1-10 with all four goals scored by Ollie Worth.

The team is managed by Pauric Ryan, Aidy Gallagher and PJ Kelly and joint team captains are Evan Daly and Evan Hickey. 

U-13 Division Two Northern Regional Board Final


Letterkenny Gaels recorded a hard won victory against Milford in the Northern Board Division 2 Regional Final in Lifford.

Having fallen behind in the first quarter the Letterkenny Gaels lads battled back and by the final water break the teams were level. Gaels pulled away in the last quarter with some outstanding scores on the way. 

Letterkenny Gaels, pictured following their thrilling victory over Milford in Lifford 


The players on both teams displayed some excellent skills throughout the game in what was an equally matched contest. 


The Letterkenny lads now progress to the All-county quarter final against Realt na Mara on Monday, August 23 in Pairc na nGael. 


U-13 Division Three  Northern Regional Board Final

To round off what was a fantastic night for St. Eunan’s, the club’s Division 3 side recorded a great win against Downings at O’Donnell Park.

The side is managed by Gabriel Duffy and his management team includes Garvin Walker, Mark Gallagher and Paddy Macauley.  

St Eunan's - Division 3 winners

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media