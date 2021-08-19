Treble delight for Letterkenny sides in Northern Board finals

There was treble delight for Letterkenny on Wednesday night as three teams from the town celebrated league success at U-13 level.

Two teams from St. Eunan’s were in league deciders on Northern Regional Board U-13 finals night, while Letterkenny Gaels were also contesting a final.

And if proof was needed that the future looks bright for the Cathedral Town at underage level, all three teams battled to memorable victories in their respective finals.



U-13 Division One Northern Board Final



St Eunan’s came from four points down at half-time to emerge victorious in an exciting final at O’Donnell Park against Gaoth Dobhair.

The Letterkenny boys won by 4-08 to 1-10 with all four goals scored by Ollie Worth.

The team is managed by Pauric Ryan, Aidy Gallagher and PJ Kelly and joint team captains are Evan Daly and Evan Hickey.

U-13 Division Two Northern Regional Board Final



Letterkenny Gaels recorded a hard won victory against Milford in the Northern Board Division 2 Regional Final in Lifford.

Having fallen behind in the first quarter the Letterkenny Gaels lads battled back and by the final water break the teams were level. Gaels pulled away in the last quarter with some outstanding scores on the way.

Letterkenny Gaels, pictured following their thrilling victory over Milford in Lifford



The players on both teams displayed some excellent skills throughout the game in what was an equally matched contest.



The Letterkenny lads now progress to the All-county quarter final against Realt na Mara on Monday, August 23 in Pairc na nGael.



U-13 Division Three Northern Regional Board Final

To round off what was a fantastic night for St. Eunan’s, the club’s Division 3 side recorded a great win against Downings at O’Donnell Park.

The side is managed by Gabriel Duffy and his management team includes Garvin Walker, Mark Gallagher and Paddy Macauley.

St Eunan's - Division 3 winners