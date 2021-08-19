Rosapenna Golf Club hosts European Tour legends event this weekend

The Old Tom Morris Golf course in Rosapenna will be awash with golf and sport legends this weekend as the resort hosts the European Tour Irish Legends event from 19th to 22nd August.

It's been 13 years since the Irish seniors have been in Donegal and on its return, Paul McGinley will be host for the event. He will be among a host of former Ryder Cup captains, major winners and World No. 1s to take part in Legends. McGinley is no stranger to Rosapenna, and is looking forward to the event.

"Rosapenna - One of the hidden gems in Ireland, believe me, it's absolutely fabulous. I think the whole package is going to be an exciting one"

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 spectators will not be allowed at the event, which is a major disappointment said Director of Golf at the resort, Frank Casey, who listed some of the big names heading to north Donegal to join McGinley - Thomas Bjorn, Paul Lawrie, Ian Woosnam, Mark James and Roger Chapman, who recently won the Seniors British Open at Sunningdale.

Among the personalities at the event are Brian O'Driscoll, Robbie Fowler, Mike Tindall, Alan Hansen, Ronnie Whelan, Danny O'Carroll, Keith Wood, Michael Murphy, Daniel O'Donnell, James Nesbitt, DJ Carey, Niall Quinn and Joe Canning.

The weekend got underway on Thursday morning with the first groups taking part in the Pro-Am.

The competition continues through until Sunday.