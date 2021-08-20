Coyle back from suspension as Harps welcome St. Pat's

St Patrick’s Athletic, the only side to have taken full points from their league meetings with Finn Harps this season, are the visitors to Ballybofey on Friday night (kick off 8pm).

It’s Harps’ first game in over a month since their home defeat to fellow relegation-strugglers Waterford on July 9.

And while Ollie Horgan’s men go into this game after three wins and three clean sheets on the bounce, the manager is expecting nothing easy against the Richmond Park outfit.

“They are a class side,” Horgan said.

“Fair play to Stephen O’Donnell, he’s done a fine job with them. Okay, they’ve got a good budget, but he’s spent wisely.

“People talk about Shamrock Rovers and how good they are. Yeh, they’ll probably end up winning the league, but if any team is going to stop them it will be St. Pat’s.

“Look at Bohs, Sligo Rovers and Dundalk - all good teams. But St. Pat’s have been up there since the start of the season.

“They gave us a lesson at Richmond Park and earlier in the season they were comfortable against us in Ballybofey. They might only have won that game 2-0, but we didn’t get a sniff.”

Wins over Sligo Rovers and Longford Town on the road over the last two weekends have helped Harps climb out of the bottom two.

But Horgan has still to contend with injuries and he said he won’t know until after training on Thursday night just who is available for Friday.

Sean Boyd will miss the game through suspension after reaching his quota of yellow cards - he was the subject of a bizarre booking in Sligo while he was warming up on the sideline.

Suspended

St Pat's will be without the suspended Lee Desmond who serves a one game ban, although he would have missed the game after suffering what was initially a worrying head injury in last weekend's home win against Waterford.

On the plus side for Harps, they will welcome Mark Coyle back into the fold after he was banned for the 3-0 win at Longford.

Horgan was pleased with his team’s performance at Bishopsgate and said the run of three straight wins shows that his players are up for the fight.

“There was never any problem with togetherness in the squad,” he pointed out.

“It’s about that little bit of luck, doing things right and not giving goals away.

“Look at Saturday night in Longford. The first goal was a major stroke of luck for us because it took a wicked deflection off the defender.

“In fairness to Longford, you could forgive them for feeling sorry for themselves. They’ve got no luck all season - nothing has gone their way.”

Friday night’s game is the first of three games in three weeks at Finn Park. Harps host Derry City next Friday night (August 27) in the FAI Cup second round and then on Friday, September 3, Shamrock Rovers are the visitors.