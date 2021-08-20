Gaoth Dobhair and Four Masters fight it out for 2020 County Minor League Division 1 title

Goath Dobhair will face Four Masters for the 2020 County Minor League Division 1 title on Friday night at MacCumhaill Park, throw-in 7pm.



If the coronavirus pandemic and series of lockdowns had an effect on anything, it did on this competition with only three teams contesting the semi-finals, which meant a bye for the Donegal town side following their success in the southern section.



The reconfiguring last year split the county into three, with northern winners Gaoth Dobhair taking on Inishowen champs Malin in Burt for a place in the final last September.



After a quiet opening for the umpires, goals from Eoin de Burca netting twice and Michael O Dochartaigh also finding the net in an explosive second quarter, Gaoth Dobhair outscored Malin 3-19 to 0-4 and everyone went home none the wiser.



Then, with the final looming, Donegal’s localised lockdown meant everything was shelved and although there was a glimmer of hope of getting it settled earlier in the year, both Gaoth Dobhair and Four Masters had players involved in Gary Duffy’s U-20 panel and the thumb-twiddling continued.



Only in the last few days has the final been scheduled and both parties admit that their preparations are practically non-existent.



No challenge matches or training sessions so Friday is a matter of instinct and whoever comes out on top will be crowned winners of the hybrid competition, which is effectively the minor championship but not in name. Gaoth Dobhair last won the actual county minor championship in 2014, whilst for Masters it was 2007.



The Four Masters seniors welcome Letterkenny Gaels on Sunday with relegation to Division 4 still hanging overhead and Richard O’Rourke, Shay Travers and Darragh Geary are now important players, while the club’s Senior C team are in Championship action against Naomh Conaill on Saturday.





County U-17 Conor Reid, who played in Donegal's loss to Tyrone in the provincial final last Friday in Omagh, will come in with Ethan McNulty.



Alex McCalmont and Slevin, from a late penalty, netted the goals as Four Masters triumphed in Bundoran in the Southern Regional Board MFC against Naomh Conaill last September. Ultan O’Grady is freed from his soccer commitments with Sligo Rovers.



“It’s bad timing for us with so much on, so all we can do is give it a go and see where it takes us,” said John Sinclair, the Four Masters manager.



“The fixtures really are piling up and we’ve not even got the minor panel together. There’s been a few changes to our panel since then but we’ll see what we have and we can just go from there. We’ve introduced a few U-117s so it’s a pretty different team.



“It’s not ideal but that’s not anyone’s fault and all either team can do is accept it for what it is, a final, try their best to win it. It’s developed into a unique situation and at least getting to play the final will bring a bit of closure for the players.”



Before defeating Malin, Gaoth Dobhair were celebrating the Northern Board Division 1 Minor title following the narrowest of extra-time victories over Termon at St Mary’s in Convoy, eventually coming through on a 1-12 to 1-11 scoreline after extra-time.



A goal by substitute Aidan Griffin ultimately proved the difference on an evening that roamed into night with the margins minimal throughout.



Donal Mac Giolla Bhride has played in the senior championship for the club and de Burca and Aidan Breathnach have been in the first team too.



Goalkeeper Daithi Roberts, who hits free-kicks when needed, was part of Duffy’s U-20s with Donegal. “We’ve a few injuries and some on holidays and seeing it’s dragged out for so long, we’re just glad it’s going ahead,” said manager Piaras Coyle.



“Preparation hasn’t been great by any manner of means and we’ve not been together as a group since we played Malin and that’s almost a year ago.



“We did come through a very tough game against Termon and they were a team we were coming up against year after year. We’re likely to be rusty and you might see that on the night but we’re happy enough to be getting the chance just to get on with it.”