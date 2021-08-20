Masterful Masters win deferred 2020 County Minor League Division 1 title

Four Masters were singing in the rain after they deservedly took the 2020 County Minor League Division 1 title with victory over Gaoth Dobhair at a sodden Ballybofey.

Four Masters 1-10

Gaoth Dobhair 2-5

And it was thoroughly deserved as they were the better side for most of this hard- fought encounter. In team captain Shay Tarvers and Dermot Slevin, they have two of the best young forwards in the county.

And while they were the best team, this match effectively turned on a disallowed goal for Gaoth Dobhair and a brilliantly executed one for Four Masters in the 33rd and 34th minutes.

Gaoth Dobhair carved open the Masters defence and team captain Jamie Doherty punched the ball across the Masters square for a simple tap-in for centre-back Aidan Walsh. But he was ruled to be in the square. Its significance was underlined as Masters swept downfield and Conor Reid hit a cracking goal to give them a five point cushion as g they led by 1-7 to 1-2.

Gaoth Dobhair battled hard, but the winners stayed composed and held out for a memorable victory.

Four Masters, who were minus star man Alex McCalmond, sprinted from the blocks and none sharper than full-forward and captain Shay Travers, who arrowed over a swift point after two minutes. Travers doubled that lead with a clinically converted free two minutes later.

But Masters had a narrow escape in the 6th minute when a Daithi Roberts free broke dangerously in the Four Masters square.

It bobbled about and eventually came to corner forward Cathal de Burca about a yard out from goals.

However, Four Masters centre-back Darragh Geary somehow managed to gather de Burca’s piledriver and bring the ball to safety.

Gaoth Dobhair were coughing up possession cheaply and Masters almost had the ball in their net a minute later. Four Masters wing forward Mark Jordan broke through and his low hard drive was brilliantly deflected out for a 45 by Gaoth Dobhair keeper Daithi Roberts.

But Four Masters were not to be denied and the elegant Dermot Slevin struck a fine point and he and Travers were the twin towers and were a potent combination, sharing all of the scores in the opening half.

Travers and Slevin stretched Masters lead to 0-5 to 0-1 just after the first water break.

It looked bleak for the Gaeltacht boys, but Lady Luck took a hand in the 22nd minute shortly after Eoin de Burca pointed for an outgunned Gaoth Dobhair to leave Masters ahead by 0-5 t0 0-2.

Then a high hanging free from Gaoth Dobhair midfielder Steven McFadden came down off the upright. The ball dropped like a stone and broke kindly for Cathal de Burca who scrambled the ball to the Master’s net.

This could have been a real game changer, but Masters quickly regained their composure and swept back downfield for Slevin and Travers to put them back in front on a score of 0-7 to 1-2 at the break.

And, they could have been even further in front on resumption when Roberts made a great diving save from Four Masters Senan Quinn after just 50 seconds.

But Gaoth Dobhair were desperately unlucky at the other end when a great move ended with team captain Jamie Doherty fisting the ball across the Four Masters square.

Centre back Aidan Walsh punched the ball to the empty net, but he was adjudged to have been in the square.

The significance of that miss deepened in the 33rd minute when a text- book Master’s move ended with Conor Reid bearing down on goal.

This year’s county minor star had ice in the veins as he drilled the ball low and hard to the net. Reid’s rocket put Four Masters into a 1-7 to 1-2 lead.

And even though Gaoth Dobhair narrowed the gap to 1-7 to 1-5 thanks to points from Michael O Dochartaigh, Daithi Roberts and team captain Jamie Doherty, a composed Masters outfit never looked in any real bother.

They absorbed considerable Gaoth Dobhair pressure before two late monster points from Shay Travers and Sligo Rovers player Ultan O’Grady made it 1-10 to 1-5 with 64 minutes played.

Eoin de Burca rammed home a late goal for the losers, but it was only a token as referee Sean McDaid called time and Four Masters celebrated with gusto.

Four Masters: Ethan McNulty; Lee Murchan, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Ross O’Keeney; Evan Gallagher, Darragh Geary, Senan Quinn; Ultan O’Grady (0-1,f) Richard O’Rourke; Conor Reid (1-0), Joe Leape, Mark Jordan; Christopher Gallagher, Shay Travers (0-6,4f) Diarmuid Slevin (0-3, 1f). Subs: Senan Carr for Lee Murchan (54).

Gaoth Dobhair: Daithi Roberts (0-1, 45); Sean Noel McFadden, Eamon McBride, Sean Gallagher; Fionn Coyle, Aidan Breathnach, Michael O Dochartaigh; Donal Mac Giolla Bhride, Steven McFadden; Fionan McCole, Eoin de Burca (1-2f) Ryan Doherty (0-1); Cian McEntee, Jamie Doherty (0-1) Cathal de Burca (1-1). Subs: Kyle Doohan for Ryan Doherty (33).

Referee: Sean McDaid (Urris)