Postponements force GAA club fixtures rearrangements

There have been a number of clubs across the county which have asked for postponements of games this weekend because of incidences of Covid in their club.

The CCC met last night to consider all of these cases and the implications of postponements for the completion of the league stages of Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 in advance of the Michael Murphy Sport and Leisure Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships. In most, but not all cases, the CCC have been able to grant postponements. However, as the last rounds of games are here this has had knock-on effects for other games.

Brian McCormick Division 1

All catch-up games in Division 1 have been played and Round 8 was scheduled for this Sunday with Round 9 next weekend – all games being played simultaneously. Two of the scheduled five games this weekend have now been postponed. These will not, however, affect the other three games. The net effect is:

Round 8 – Sun Aug 22nd

Páirc Naomh Fhionnain, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Cill Chartha – POSTPONED

Gaelic Park, Realt na Mara v Naomh Conaill – PROCEEDS AS SCHEDULED (Senior and Reserve)

Páirc Naomh Columba, Gleann tSúilí v Gaoth Dobhair – PROCEEDS AS SCHEDULED (Senior and Reserve)

Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Na Cealla Beaga v Ard an Ratha – POSTPONED

Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, Naomh Ádhamhnáin v Naomh Micheál – PROCEEDS AS SCHEDULED (Senior only)

There will be an update on Monday morning regarding the scheduling of fixtures in Division 1 next weekend. The Division 1 trophy will be presented to Naomh Conaill next weekend at their home game against Cloich Cheann Fhaola.

Marley Travel Division 2

Round 9 of this Division was scheduled for next weekend. There were three catch-up games to be played. Na Dunaibh – involved in two of these three games – were unable to fulfil their fixture on Thursday evening and, in the interests of public safety have subsequently ceased all football activity for the next seven days.

Thus, their scheduled fixture against Naomh Naille will not be played today. The other catch-up game in Division 2 is scheduled to proceed as are the Round 9 fixtures next Saturday Aug 28th, as follows:

Catch-up

Sat, Aug 21, The Burn Road (Round 8), Termon v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh – PROCEEDS AS SCHEDULED (Senior and Reserve)

Round 9 – Sat Aug 28th 17:30 – ALL PROCEED AS SCHEDULED

Páirc Naomh Mhuire, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh v Naomh Columba

Moyle Park, Baile na nGalloglach v Sean MacCumhaill

Páirc Taobhoige, Gleann Fhinne v Naomh Naille

Fr Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Beal Átha Seanaigh v Na Dunaibh

Páirc na Rosann, An Clochán Liath v An Tearmainn

The Division 2 trophy will be presented to Aodh Ruadh next weekend at their home game against Na Dunaibh.

Yes Chef Catering Division 3

Division 3 was scheduled to finish today, Saturday August 22nd. Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Bríd and Burt are already in the relegation play-offs.

The final place in the relegation play-off’s is between Malin, Red Hughs, Four Masters and Moville, none of whom are in direct opposition. Postponements were sought for two games. Because of the current placings the other three games cannot go ahead as all games need to played simultaneously. Thus, all five of the Division 3 games are being shifted to next weekend . They will again be played simultaneously.

McGlynn’s Restaurant Division 4

One game is off in Division 4 – Pettigo cannot field against Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann and the game has been awarded to the Lower Rosses club. The remaining four games will be played today, as scheduled.

Division 4 McGlynn Catering Round 9, Saturday Aug 21

Páirc Uí Dhochartaigh, Carndomhnaigh v Naomh Ádhamhnáin D – PROCEEDS AS SCHEDULED

Páirc MacDiarmada, Naomh Padraig Leifear v Na Rossa – PROCEEDS AS SCHEDULED

St Mary’s, Pettigo v Naomh Muire Íochtar Na Rossa – AWARDED TO NAOMH MUIRE

Crampsey Park, An Iorras v Naomh Ultan – PROCEEDS AS SCHEDULED

Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin v Roibeard Éimíd – PROCEEDS AS SCHEDULED

Weekend of Sept 3/4/5

The weekend of Sept 3/4/5 was left as a buffer between the All County leagues and the championship and for any fixtures that might need to be played to determine promotion or relegation match-ups. The latter is a possibility in each of Divisions 1, 2 and 3. As such it is not feasible to extend Round 9 or catch-up games to this weekend. For example, in Division 3 it is possible that all four of Malin, Red Hughs, Four Masters and Moville could finish on nine points where head-to-head is no longer in play and score difference cannot be used because games have been awarded.

Hurling

The Burt v Carndonagh Junior Hurling championship game was also postponed.