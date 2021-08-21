Philip Price setting the pace at Rosapenna

The Irish Legends event at Rosapenna Golf Club is continuing today - and so far the weather has been kind with the field enjoying almost perfect conditions.

Overnight leader Philip Price held a three shot advantage at around mid-day on Saturday as he approached the closing part of his second round.

He followed up his opening round 6 under 65 with a run of birdies to help him to 11 under for the tournament through 15 holes.

His playing partner, former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn was four under through 15 and sits three behind the leader on 8 under.

Also on 8 under is England’s Paul Streeter who was two under through 13.

Tournament leader Paul McGinley birdied the par 3 7th to move to one over for the tournament.

Daniel O’Donnell is among a host of celebrities taking part in the amateur competition which is led by Ireland’s Clem McCloskey.

With a weather warning in place for heavy rain across Donegal, the players are expected to avoid the worst of the conditions which are likely to hit later on today.

The tournament concludes with the third and final round on Sunday.