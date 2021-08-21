Katie-George Dunlevy all set to defend her Olympic medals in Japan

The wait has been longer than normal. Five years ago Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McChrystal reached the pinnacle of their cycling careers by taking home gold and silver at the Rio Olympics.

Next Thursday morning, August 26 around 2 am, they begin their quest for further Olympic glory in the Tokyo Paralympics, the first of four events the pair will take part in.

Dunlevy's connection to Donegal is now well known and her dad, John, along with the rest of the family, are her greatest supporters.

And whatever happened in the Izu Velodrome on August 26 and 28 or on the road competitions on the Fuji Speedway on August 31 and September 3, a trip to John's native Mountcharles is pencilled in on her return from Japan.

The Dunlevys, based in Crawley in the UK, are regular visitors to Donegal where old friendships are renewed, not just in Mountcharles, but in the extended family in Glencolmcille and Letterkenny. However, Covid-19 has put a spanner in the works in the last 18 months.

Katie-George and her cycling partner Eve McChrystal



For Katie-George and her cycling partner, Eve McChrystal, the training is almost complete and from her base in Japan on Monday evening, she outlined where they are on the path to defending their Olympic titles.

"Things are going well. I've been away from home for a long time now. I moved over to Ireland in April and based myself in Dublin. Really it was just the last preparation building up to Tokyo.

"Before we came here we had a track and road camp in Portugal and things are going well. We are coming into good form and everything is coming together now. It really is about looking after ourselves and getting the recovery and rest.

"We need to get there healthy and ready to perform," she said.

Katie-George is just happy that the Paralympics are going ahead and is not really bothered that they have had to wait another year.

"It's been a long wait coming here from Rio but when we got told it was postponed and not cancelled, it was quite a relief. It was still going ahead and the extra year, at first you were a bit mixed emotions about it because you thought you had this amount of time. But then in the scheme of things, that extra year gave us more time to train. I know it gave everyone else more time to train as well, and we didn't rest at all.

"You hear of other sports that had a bit of a rest and down time, but we trained harder than we ever did. We didn't have any competitions last year and it gave us the opportunity to really focus on our training and get as fit as possible, without that travelling to competitions and tapering for competitions. We were able to train for months on end and we just made the most of it.

"It ended up being a good thing, it being postponed."

Katie-George and Eve are in Tokyo to defend their medals won in Rio, gold in the Road Race Time Trial and silver in the Road Race. They are also entered in two races on the track, the 1k Time Trial and the 3k Pursuit.

And they are looking forward to defending their medals and feel they have a good chance also in the 3k Pursuit.

"Absolutely, you want to defend your titles and that's what your aim is. I think we've worked so hard and we want to defend our titles, but we will be happy if we leave everything out there, and we get the best out of ourselves.

"And if that brings us to a medal, you know if everything comes together, that would be absolutely fantastic.

"We are aiming high and we hope to do well. You can think about medals but really that's great and everything, but we're thinking about the process and what we have to do in our racing, and hopefully that will get us a medal.

"We have the time trial that we won in Rio, so that's the main event. We have the road race that we won silver in Rio is another that we hope to do well in. Then we have the 3k pursuit. They are our three main races.

"We do have the 1k time trial as well which is our first race. Looking forward to that, it will be a really good opener before the 3k pursuit. We hope to do well in the 1k as well. We think we can get a PB and a national record, so that's what we are aiming for in that event," said Katie-George, who feels the first race will be good preparation for the three main events.

"It will be good preparation for the 3k pursuit, which is two days later. Hopefully, it will get rid of a few nerves and a practice for race warm-up and start."

Once they are finished in the Velodrome, there will be plenty of competition for the Irish pair on the track, especially from their great rivals, GB.

"We have Great Britain, who have two bikes, and you have Poland, you have Greece. Anyone in the road race would be a threat. We haven't got the full list yet so we are not sure who the bikes will be.

"We know that GB will be our biggest threat, but you can't discount other bikes as well. There will be a few nations who will have a couple of bikes and we will be on our own. In the last couple of years we have been marked in races, so we know they will be marking us," said Katie-George, who added that Tokyo will be the hardest races they have ever done.

"We like that, we like a hard race.

"We're looking forward to racing. It's been a long five years (since Rio) and not having racing for the last year and a half and we're looking forward to getting out there and showing what we can do."

As for the possibility of being able to see the Irish pair in action, Katie-George says that she is unsure if the events will be live on TV.

"I think there might be live streams. I'm not so sure about live TV. Our first two races on the track are at 10 am in the morning, so that is 2 am in the morning in Ireland. RTE are doing a daytime show and a highlights evening show," she said, adding that if they make the 3k pursuit final, that it is timed for midday (4 am Irish time)

"Our road faces are in the afternoon and that will be morning Irish time."

One of the things that is different about Tokyo is that family and friends will not be there like the other Olympics. And it has been difficult for Katie-George being away from home for so long.

"It's been challenging being away from home. For me, not having my family share the last bit of the journey coming up to Tokyo has been a bit difficult. I haven't had a hug from them for months, just to say good luck, that kind of thing. I suppose it's that personal connection that I have missed.

"My parents used to come to most of the competitions. They were in Rio and London and then not coming to Tokyo, yeah that will be different. My sister and my cousins, they were in Rio.

"But once it comes to competition, we are so in the zone, it's nice to know that they are there, but you know if they're not there, I'm still going to picture that they are there. I visualise them all at home watching and hopefully that will make me push that extra bit.

"We are kinda used to not having spectators at a lot of our competitions so it won't be anything different for us. I don't think it will bother us at all.

"I give 110% to the competition and with Covid and all I had to come over to Ireland as I didn't want anything to stop me on the last bit of the journey. It will be worth it, I'm sure it will."

But whatever happens, the annual trip to Donegal with family is back on after her return from Japan.

"Yeah, when I come back, I fly into Dublin with the squad. Mum and dad will be there and we are going to head up to Donegal in September for a few days."

After the Rio Olympics, she returned to Donegal with her gold and silver and could we see a repeat of that sometime in September.

"Hopefully, it would be nice to show off. It would be brilliant after all the hard work. We all know that racing doesn't always go that way, but hopefully. We have got a great team around us, helping us get there in the best shape."

Her partnership with Eve McChrystal is now one that has stood the test of time. McChrystal, from Dundalk, is a member of An Garda Siochana. The two have become one of the great sporting successes that Ireland has produced in recent years and they know each inside out at this stage.

"Absolutely, especially when it comes to racing we know each other so well. We have had so many races together and have had so many situations together, so when they arrive we can just work through them together.

"When one of us is struggling, we just don't want let each other down. We know what the other person has given, so we just want that for each other as well. We are going to fight for the medals. We will give it everything," said Katie-George.

RACES

August 26: 1k Time Trial, Izu Velodrove, 2 am (Irish time)

August 28: 3k Pursuit, Izu Velodrove, 2 am (Irish time)

August 31: Road Time Trial, Fuji Speedway (morning Irish time)

September 3: Road Race, Fuji Speedway (morning Irish time)