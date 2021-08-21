BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: This over and back football is ruining our game

After watching Dublin against Mayo on Saturday night, I was happy that Mayo won, but overall the game of football needs an overhaul.

The following day we watched Offaly and Roscommon play in the U-20 final in Croke Park and it was a revelation, a fine open game of Gaelic football the way it should be played. Fair play to the two managers for going for it and the amount of goal chances created made it very exciting.

The night before there was a period when Dublin were dominating but playing the ball over and back and over and back, holding it for 90 seconds. That has to go. Take a look at basketball, there is a shot clock. We have to come up with something to cut this out, make teams keep four players inside the '45'; restrict the hand pass.

We need to take a long look at it. It is ruining the game. I'm not singling Dublin out, it is being played by Ulster teams as well.

My criticism of the style of play should not take away from Mayo's comeback and victory. I'm still hoarse from shouting for them. Dublin were made pay. They had the chances when on top, and should have driven for home.

I think that they started at such a hot pace, they weren't able to sustain it. And they have some limited players at the back and they were exposed, particularly in the second half.

Great credit must go to Mayo and manager James Horan. He had the capacity to take off his captain, who wasn't playing well, and putting on young lads to run at Dublin and they brought freshness.

Remember they were playing without centre-back Oisin Mullin and Cillian O'Connor, two All-Stars from last year.

I would have been disappointed with the Cork referee because John Small's hit on Eoghan McLaughlin was a red card and there was another incident in the second which should have been at least a black card.

COUNTY FINAL

We had the 2020 county final also on Saturday night and I felt it was a sad way to decide the final on penalty kicks. I can't agree with it at all. Whether you go for sudden death, or you could have played a midweek match or whatever. It is sad for whoever is going to lose it.

It was an even-steven game. At times Kilcar looked the better team but Glenties got the goals and goals win games.

I wouldn't be surprised if Kilcar come back and win this year's championship. St Eunan's have potential but Gaoth Dobhair seem to have gone back a bit. A lot will depend on whether Neil McGee gets back to play.

MINORS EXIT

There was a sad exit for the minors in the Ulster final against a Tyrone side that were physically much stronger. But fair play to Donegal, they won three games, but came up a bit short in the final.

On another issue, I was glad to see Croke Park saw fit to see that Tyrone were properly treated in getting an extra week for their All-Ireland semi-final.

I know from being involved with my own club that Covid is very difficult. We have players who are still suffering. We lost players and weren't able to field a reserve side.

It could well be that before the end of the year, there will be a lot of aggravation with Covid and club fixtures. We may have to take a decision on it and how to deal with it.

I want to wish Maxi Curran and the Donegal Ladies the best of luck in the Ulster final this weekend against Armagh. It would be nice for them to get a cup for their efforts this year.

Finally, I was in Down at the weekend for the wake of a legend in the Mournes, James McCartin snr. I remember my first All-Ireland final I got to was in 1960. He was the power that drove Down for those two All-Ireland wins in '60 and '61. He was a great bit of stuff.

An interesting story was he started as a half-back but met 'Natch' Gallagher early in his career and was upended and ended up at centre-forward and never looked back.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell