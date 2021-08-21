Price holds a three-shot lead going into the final day at Rosapenna

It’s been a fascinating day of action at the Irish Legends event at Rosapenna with some big scores and some wonderful golf.

Philip Price was the joint overnight leader after Day One along with England’s Paul Streeter on 6 under par.

Welshman Price has posted an even better 7 under par for his second round - and that included a tidy birdie on the par 5 18th. He leads the way on 13 under par.

His playing partner Thomas Bjorn was five under for his round and he sits four shots off the lead on 9 under.

He’s alongside Paul Lawrie - the Scot posting a brilliant 8 under 63 which along with his one under 70 yesterday, means he’s also four off the lead and right back in contention.

Paul Streeter will join Price in the final grouping on Sunday after closing with a birdie to end on 10 under for the tournament - three off the lead.

Tournament organiser Paul McGinley was one under for his round today and is now one over for the tournament.

Daniel O'Donnell is among a host of celebrities playing in the Amateur event. The Stableford event is led by Ireland's Clem McCloskey who has 70pts for his two rounds.

Actor James Nesbitt is second on 66 points.

Daniel is just outside the top 20 and sits on 47 points.



Looking down the leaderboard



Ian Woosnam among the household names here this weekend - he’s signed for a level par 71 today - so he remains on 2 over for the