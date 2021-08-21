Search our Archive

21/08/2021

Setanta show off their impressive championship credentials at St Eunan's

Setanta show off their impressive championship credentials at St Eunan's

A battle for possession in midfield between St Eunan's and Setanta. Photo Aoife Campbell

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Any pre-match thoughts that this would be quite a contest were quickly dissipated as rampant Setanta simply steamrolled a feeble St Eunan’s challenge in O’Donnell Park. 

St Eunan’s 0-7
Setanta 2-25 

And even at this very early stage, they look to be firm favourites to retain the county title they won so convincingly last year. 

The winners were in firm command from the off and Ruairi Campbell had the ball in the Letterkeny net in the first minute and went quickly into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead after just two minutes. 

Outgunned Eunan’s were just never able to get to grips with the powerful Finn Valley boys who bossed all the physical battles all over the park. 

They led by 1-11 to 0-3 and the home side’s woes deepened when they lost the impressive Cormac Finn to two yellow cards just before half time. 

It got no better for Eunan’s after the break as Josh Cronolly hit Setanta’s second goal as they scored almost at will. Declan Coulter scored quite a few points and there was quite a spread of scores from all over the field from the winners. 

St Eunan’s, who were minus Sean McVeigh and Kevin Kealy, were just not at the pace of the game. Thomas Crossan, Finn and Daire O’Maoleidigh were all on target for a disappointing Eunan’s side. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media