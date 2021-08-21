Setanta show off their impressive championship credentials at St Eunan's

Any pre-match thoughts that this would be quite a contest were quickly dissipated as rampant Setanta simply steamrolled a feeble St Eunan’s challenge in O’Donnell Park.

St Eunan’s 0-7

Setanta 2-25

And even at this very early stage, they look to be firm favourites to retain the county title they won so convincingly last year.

The winners were in firm command from the off and Ruairi Campbell had the ball in the Letterkeny net in the first minute and went quickly into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead after just two minutes.

Outgunned Eunan’s were just never able to get to grips with the powerful Finn Valley boys who bossed all the physical battles all over the park.

They led by 1-11 to 0-3 and the home side’s woes deepened when they lost the impressive Cormac Finn to two yellow cards just before half time.

It got no better for Eunan’s after the break as Josh Cronolly hit Setanta’s second goal as they scored almost at will. Declan Coulter scored quite a few points and there was quite a spread of scores from all over the field from the winners.

St Eunan’s, who were minus Sean McVeigh and Kevin Kealy, were just not at the pace of the game. Thomas Crossan, Finn and Daire O’Maoleidigh were all on target for a disappointing Eunan’s side.