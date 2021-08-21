Search our Archive

All smiles as Carndonagh win Division 4 title

Carndonagh celebrate their capturing of the All-County Football League Division 4 title. Photo Annette Canny

Alan Foley

Carndonagh are celebrating the capture of the All-County Football League Division 4 championship following their comfortable win over St Eunan’s B this afternoon.

Foden was full of smiles this evening, following the 2-25 to 0-4 victory over the Letterkenny side and Carndonagh now have Division 3 football to look forward to next year.

The league champions sealed the only automatic promotion spot with Na Rossa in second place now guaranteed a play-off following their 1-16 to 0-2 win in Lifford, where Keelin Devenney scored the only goal of the game.

Naomh Padraig from Muff are gunning for third spot, which would seal a play-off against Na Rossa, and have one fixture to play, with Robert Emmets their opponents.

Carndonagh’s success means an Inishowen double, with Buncrana having topped Division 3. This afternoon, Carndonagh’s scorers against St Eunan’s were Conor O'Donnell (0-7), Christy McDaid (0-5), Donal Doherty (1-2), Cian Burke and Eoghan Kelly (1-1), Anthony Doherty and Ryan Kelly (0-3), Will Quinn, Padraig Doherty and Michael Nelson (0-1).

