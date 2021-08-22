St Eunan's hammer a weakened St Michael's in penultimate Division 1 outing

St Eunan’s have been mixing it and matching it all season and today looked like they’re honing in on the Donegal SFC with a comfortable win over St Michael’s.

St Eunan’s 5-21

St Michael’s 0-4

There are probably a few more tweaks for manager Rory Kavanagh ahead of Kilcar’s visit to O’Donnell Park in three weeks' time. Today, with Niall O’Donnell, Shaun Patton, Conor Parke, Aaron Deeney and Lee McMonagle in from the off, they were impressive against the considerably weakened Dunfanaghy based-outfit. In the end though, it was a stroll, with the margin 32 points in the end.



The home team grabbed five goals as they strolled it. Kieran Tobin, Ronan McGeehin with two, Peter McEniff and Eoin McGeehin all netted - four of those coming in the second half when St Michael’s heads had dropped.

St Michael’s were very short, without the influence particularly of the likes of Michael Langan, Martin McElhnney, Caolan Toye and captain Liam Paul Ferry. Colm McFadden was leading the line, alongside the experienced Stephen Coyle.

The O’Donnell brothers - Niall, Conor and then Shane - popped over the first three points for St Eunan’s, with David Boyle making it 0-4 to 0-1 after McFadden had scored a free for the visitors.

The opening goal came on eight minutes when St Michael’s failed to get out and Caolan Ward went on the gallop before feeding Kieran Tobin, who shot underneath Oisin Cannon.

St Eunan’s continued on the assault forwards and Tobin added a point, as did Shaun Patton from a 45 and Niall O’Donnell’s fine effort from play rounded off an excellent first quarter for the hosts, after which they led 1-7 to 0-1.

Peter McEniff made his way forward to score as the second quarter opened and Langan, the St Michael’s goalkeeper, joined in the play whenever he could, winning for free that brought McFadden’s second free.

Patton was seriously outnumbered when St Michael’s broke in behind three minutes before half-time. Colin McFadden led the charge and with Coyle and Carlos O’Reilly two on one with the St Eunan’s goalkeeper, a goal appeared certain. Patton, however, kept on his feet for as long as possible and made a fine save to stop O’Reilly’s fisted effort from close range.

At half-time it was 1-9 to 0-2 for the home team, with Ward scoring the final point of the half and the first of the second before a second goal.

On 34 minutes, McGettigan slapped in from close range after the initial palmed effort on goal from another substitute only on, Ronan McGeehin, had hit the crossbar. Darragh Mulgrew, Niall O’Donnell and Padraig McGettigan put St Eunan’s 2-15 to 0-4 in front by the second half water break.

The points kept flowing with Darragh Toal getting in on the act and then the goals started too. Firstly, McEniff got on the end of a pass from Tobin to net on 54 minutes and two minutes later, Ronan McGeehin then finished from close range from a Ward pass. St Eunan’s had options everywhere as they broke into the St Michael’s square.

A minute from time, Eoin McGeehin pierced a shot past Dylan McGee to complete the rout.

St Eunan’s: Shaun Patton (0-1,45); Aaron Deeney, Conor Parke, Peter McEniff (1-2); Kieran Tobin (1-1), Conor O’Donnell Snr (0-1), Darragh Mulgew (0-3); Caolan Ward (0-3), Eamonn Doherty; Eoin Dowling, Niall O’Donnell (0-4, 3f), Shane O’Donnell (0-2); Lee McMonagle, Eoin McGeehin (1-1), David Boyle (0-1, 1f). Subs: Padraig McGettigan (0-1, 1f) and Ronan McGeehin (2-0) for McMonagle and Boyle (33), Peter Devin for Doherty (38), Anthony Gallagher for Deeney (41), Darragh Toal (0-1) for Parke (52).



St Michael’s: Oisin Cannon; Jamie Hunter, Stephen Doak, Daniel Toye; Edward O’Reilly, Hugh O’Donnell, Kyle McGarvey; Colin McFadden, Conan Brennan; Carlos O’Reilly (0-1), Conor Carroll, Eoghan Kelly; Colm McFadden (0-3, 3f), Stephen Coyle, Ruairi Friel. Subs: Dylan McGee for Cannon (half-time), Jubal Williamson for Kelly (40), Brian McLaughlin for McFadden (42), Rory Carr for Doak (46), Anthony Browne for Coyle (55),

Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)