Letterbarrow Celtic have it their own way in local derby against Dunkineely Celtic

Letterbarrow went on a scoring spree to easily account for Dunkineely Celtic in the second series of games in the Brian McCormick Sports Cup at Tymeen.

Letterbarrow Celtic 5

Dunkineely Celtic 0

Veteran centre-forward Gerard McBrearty helped himself to a hat-trick in a very good all-round display from the home side.

Dunkineely Celtic, fielding a very young side, battled to the end but were limited to half chances with Adrian Nesbitt prominent in the first half while Mark Hutchinson and Jonathan Bach carried their biggest threat.

The home side took the lead on 11 minutes after a great ball from Declan Gallagher found Declan Duignan and cut it back for Gerard McBrearty to slide home.

Nesbitt had a half-chance and then he found Jonathan Bach, who brought a great save from Cathal Charlton at the angle of post and crossbar.

The home side made it 2-0 on 34 minutes after some great midfield play and finished in style by Duignan, who cut back and found the far corner.

Two minutes later it was 3-0 after a great flick from Des McGroarty and Gerard McBrearty won the race to the ball with the Dunkineely 'keeper to slide home.

Young Barry Burke had an effort saved while McBrearty tried to lob the 'keeper while Jonathan Bach was jut over at the other end.

Any chance of a Dunkineely comeback was silenced seven minutes into the second when Barry Burke threaded a great ball to Gerard McBrearty and he cooly completed his hat-trick before being replaced.

His replacement Jack Byrne was through on goal immediately but was denied by Cory Byrne in the visitors' goal.

With the big margin, the second half was hardly competitive and with 10 minutes left Letterbarrow added a fifth when Alex McNelis won a foot race and then expertly fired home.



LETTERBARROW CELTIC: Cathal Charlton, Barry Burke, John Kenny, Aidan Meehan, Christopher Burke, Declan Gallagher, Des McGroarty, David Dorrian, James McGroary, Gerard McBrearty, Declan Duignan. Subs: Jack Byrne for McBrearty; Alex McNelis for McGroary; Barry Ward for Kenny; Liam McGirr for McGroarty; Lee Armstrong for Dorrian.



DUNKINEELY CELTIC: Corey Byrne; Barry Murray, Christopher Boye, Lee Byrne, Oran Meehan, Aaron McShane, Aaron O'Shea, Mark Hutchinson, Kyle Breslin, Adrian Nesbitt, Jonathan Back. Subs: Jason Dobbyn for L Byrne; Jamie Kelly for B Murray; Eoin McGuinness for Nesbitt; Jack Boyle for A O'Shea; Luke Gallagher for Meehan.



REFEREE: George Clinton