Bjorn wins Rosapenna play-off to clinch Irish Legends title

Former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is enjoying that winning feeling again after he beat Philip Price in a play-off to claim the Irish Legends Tour title at Rosapenna on Sunday evening.

Bjorn produced some wonderful golf in his third and final round to shoot a six under 65. That meant he finished the tournament on 15 under par.

Welshman Price had started the day three shots clear of the field, but he needed a birdie at the par 5 18th to force a play off, finishing his round on 2 under.

Event winner Thomas Bjorn is interviewed by golf journalist Denis Kirwan at Rosapenna

They both parred the 18th on the first play-off hole, but with both players on the green in three next time around,, it came down to who could hold their nerve. Price missed his birdie attempt before Bjorn sunk his effort to secure the title.

It crowned what was a fantastic week of golf at Rosapenna where a host of the game’s legends enjoyed almost perfect weather and a challenging course.

Irishman Clem McCloskey was the winner of the Amateur title.