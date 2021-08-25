Search our Archive

There will be promotion but no relegation in this season's All-County Football Leagues

Shane McGrath's Aodh Ruadh will be playing Division 1 football in 2022

At County Committee this evening decisions were made regarding changes to the All County League and the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship.

1 - There will be no relegation from Divisions, 1, 2 and 3 this year but there will be promotion from Divisions 2, 3 and 4. Thus, in 2022 there will be 12 teams in Division 1, 10 in Division 2, 10 in Division 3 and 8 or 9 in Division 4. An updated schedule of fixtures for this weekend will be released tomorrow;

2 The County Championship will precede as planned but there will be a change in regulation to allow teams they might be affected by Covid to have an extra chance to avoid relegation, namely, by increasing the number of teams going into the relegation play-offs. For example, in the Senior championship where only the bottom four were previously proceeding to relegation play-offs now the bottom eight will do so.

CLG Dhún na nGall will also write to Ulster Council to seek a delay to the start of the Ulster Club Championship.

That means that the respective league winners - Aodh Ruadh in Division 2, Buncrana in Division 3 and Carndonagh in Division 4 - are guaranteed their promotion.

The make-up of the promotion play-offs, which sees second play third in a one-off game, is still undecided in Division 2. Letterkenny Gaels and Gaeil Fhánada are already confirmed in the Division 3 promotion play-off with a series of games remaining and Na Rossa against Naomh Padraig Muff rubber-stamped their meeting in the Division 4 decider last weekend.  

 

