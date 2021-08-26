Reports: All the Wednesday reports from the Brian McCormick Cup

There was a midweek series of fixtures in the Brian McCormick Sports Cup last last. Here's' the reports.



Wednesday 25th August 2021

Brian McCormick Cup-Area Shields

Donegal Area

Ballybofey United 0

Cappry Rovers 3

Cappry Rovers enjoyed victory over their neighbours Ballybofey United. Cappry made the breakthrough when Paddy McNulty raced away from the home defence and slid the ball past PJ Browne.

Dean O’ Donnell extended the Cappry lead early in the second-half. The tie was put to bed when Aaron Kelly got Cappry’s third from the penalty spot following a hand-ball decision.



St. Catherines 1

Letterbarrow Celtic 0

One goal was all that separated St Catherine’s and Letterbarrow Celtic at Emerald Park.

The best first half effort was from Paul Murrin on 36 minutes with only the keeper to beat; he was unlucky to see his strike come off the upright and away from danger.

The breakthrough came on 75 minutes when a mix-up between the Letterbarrow centre-half and keeper meant it cannoned off the approaching Josh Maxwell and ended up running into the visitors’ net.



Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

Keadue Rovers 1

Kilmacrennan Celtic posted a fine 3-1 win over Keadue Rovers at the Letterkenny Community Centre with Terence Shiels scoring a hat-trick.

The deadlock however wasn’t to be broken until the 40th minute when Phillip Buchanan slipped a lovely ball through to Shiels who didn’t hesitate to rattle the back of the net. It was 1-0 at the break. Keadue got straight back into it on 50 minutes when Barry Curran levelled from inside the box. The evergreen Shiels popped up with his second of the evening soon afterwards to make it 2-1.

On 70 minutes Aidan Simmons brought down Ridha Abdulla in the area giving away a penalty and receiving his second yellow of the game, Michael McLaughlin stood up to take the penalty which was well saved by the stand-in goalkeeper but Terence Shields put away the rebound.

Glenea United A

Glenree United A

An injury to Conor Casey of Glenree forced an abandonment of this fixture against Glenea United, who were 4-0 yp at the time

Glenea set the pace from the kick-off and were rewarded in the 10th minute when good link-up play between Blake Mc Garvey and Mark Harley set up Darren Mc Geever at the edge of the box.

Four minutes later Glenea added their second, a Conor Coyle corner wasn't dealt with by the Glenree defence and John Mc Fadden picked his spot from 20 yards.

Glenea scored their third in the 18th minute with a well worked individual goal from Blake McGarvey. Glenea should have added another five minutes later, Remi Moran split the defence with a 40 yard pass landing at the feet of John Mc Fadden but his effort went wide.

Darren Mc Geever scored his second in the 27th minute, Luke Mc Carry done the hard work and set up Mc Geever who beat his man and went for the low drive to the corner to make it 4 for Glenea. On the half-hour the game was abandoned when Casey suffered a bad injury following a tackle and Glenea would like to wish him a speedy recovery.

Letterkenny Area

Bonagee United 0

Rathmullan Celtic 0

The meeting of Bonagee United and Rathmullan Celtic ended scoreless at Dry Arch Park.

On four minutes the home side were awarded a free on the edge of the box but Daniel Stolarcky saw his strike go wide of the post.

Darragh Patton should have scored on 27 minutes when the ball fell to his feet just ten yards from goal but he shot wide.

The visitors started the second-half on top and had a good Niall Carruthers strike on goal from the edge of the box saved by John Carr in the Bonagee goal.

Niall McCrossan, who just came on for the home side, had a great strike from the edge of the box well saved by Gallagher in the visitors’ goal.

Fanad United 3

Swilly Rovers 2

Old rivals Fanad United and Swilly Rovers played out a highly entertaining clash at Traigh-a-Loch with a late Eddie O'Reilly strike securing the win for Fanad.

It was Swilly however who took the lead in the 10th minute. When a corner was cleared to the edge of the box, Shay During fired into the top corner from 20 yards. The lead lasted 10 minutes as Fanad equalised. Dylan Dorrian sent a long free-kick into the box and Kyle McGarvey rose highest to head home.

Fanad then took the lead on the half hour mark. Eddie O'Reilly's free kick from 25 yards was parried by Swilly keeper Jamie-Lee Blaney and Dylan Dorrian was quickest to react and headed the ball home.

When Tyler During was fouled in the box a penalty was awarded and Kyle Black made no mistake slotting into the bottom corner. Seven minutes into the 2nd half Swilly missed a golden opportunity to take the lead.

When Kyle Black was fouled in the box a second penalty was awarded. This time however Fanad keeper Mark Mc Conigley produced a brilliant save to deny Black. In the 57th minute Dylan Dorrian set up Eddie O'Reilly and his shot produced a fine finger-tip save from Blaney.

On the hour mark Patrick Moffit produced a brilliant block on the line to deny a sure Swilly goal. With 20 minutes to go, Paddy Sheridan saw his well hit free-kick saved by Mc Conigley. Fanad then got the winner with seven minutes remaining when Eddie O'Reilly pounced to score from a tight angle.

Whitestrand United 0

Letterkenny Rovers 2

Letterkenny Rovers scored a goal in each half to post a victory at Whitestrand United.

The visitors scored their first goal which was neatly tucked away by Matthew McLaughlin. The second goal followed in quick succession when Nathan Plumb scored. Letterkenny largely dominated the second-half and they had a goal ruled out for offside but they had a lot of the ball without creating too many chances. Whitestrand threatened on occasion going forward on the break but the game petered out and Letterkenny went home with the win.

Lifford Area

Deele Harps 3

Convoy Arsenal 7

This fixture was reversed to Convoy and it was the hosts who proved too strong for Deele as they started fast and raced into a two-goal lead after 10 minutes.

Deele's young defence conceded another two goals to leave it 4-0 at half-time. JP Malley with two, Joe McGill and Mark Griffin were the first half goal-scorers. Deele finally got going in the second-half and with a Jordan Duffy brace and Aidy Gallagher finding the net brought Deele right back into the game at 4-3. But further goals from JP Malley (2) and a disputed penalty from Joe McGill sealed victory for Convoy.

Lagan Harps 2

Castlefin Celtic 4

Lagan and Castlefin served up a rousing encounter in Orchard Park with the away team going home with the points.

Lagan turned in their best performance of the season so far as they hung in the game throughout. Castlefin had the opportunity to take the lead on eight minutes when they were awarded a penalty. Frank Carberry saved Emmett White's effort.

Castlefin were awarded a penalty for handball on 35 minutes and Corey Lee Bogan drilled this one home. Lagan responded immediately with Ciaran Cunningham's free from wide on the left going all the way through to nestle in the far corner.

Castlefin took the lead again on 56th minute when Emmett White was left free at the back post and he finished well. Lagan responded with Ciaran Cunningham again scoring with a free from the left which went through a crowded goalmouth to finish in the corner. Castlefin pressed but the youthful Lagan defence held firm.

Castlefin regained the lead on 82 minutes when they were awarded a third penalty and Corey Lee Bogan again fired home.

With Lagan throwing players forward Castlefin hit on the counter-attack. In injury time Anthon Bogle finished well.