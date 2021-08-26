Coleman and Curtis in 25-man Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Seamus Coleman and Ronan Curtis are both part of the Republic of Ireland squad which has been named for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Shane Duffy is also included in the 25 man squad confirmed by Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Ireland travel to Faro to take on Portugal at the Estádio Algarve on Wednesday, September 1 before returning to Ireland to take on Azerbaijan on Saturday, September 4 and Serbia on Tuesday, September 7 at the Aviva Stadium.

Coleman has enjoyed a good start to the season, featuring in both of Everton's Premier Division games in which they beat Southampton and drew with Leeds.

Ronan Curtis

Curtis has also featured prominently for Portsmouth who are level on points at the top of League One with four league games played.

Enda Stevens, Callum O'Dowda, Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene have all been ruled out through injury whilst West Bromwich Albion striker Callum Robinson tested positive for Covid-19 this week, and is currently in isolation.

Burnley defender Nathan Collins receives his first call-up to the senior squad whilst Jamie McGrath and Andrew Omobamidele keep their place in the squad after impressing in the summer camp in Andorra and Hungary.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Long (Southampton), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Fixtures

01/09 - Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Estádio Algarve, 7.45pm

04/09 - Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan, Aviva Stadium, 5pm

07/09 - Republic of Ireland v Serbia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm