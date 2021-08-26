Search our Archive

26/08/2021

North West cup derby is a sell-out

No more tickets available for Harps v Derry clash

Harps game a sell-out

Adam Foley and Ethan Boyle celebrate after Harps beat Derry at the Brandywell earlier this season

Finn Harps have confirmed that Friday night's eagerly anticipated FAI Cup clash with Derry City has been sold out.

Eight-hundred supporters will be allowed into the game under public health restrictions and tickets for the second round tie were in big demand once they went on sale.

Harps have advised that admission to Friday night's game is by ticket only and attendance capacity cannot be increased.

Tickets or cash admission will not be available on the night. Supporters are asked not to travel to the match without a ticket.

Both Harps and Derry go into Friday night's game in excellent form. Harps have won four games on the bounce and last weekend beat St. Patrick's Athletic 3-1 in Ballybofey.

Derry's 2-1 win away to Sligo Rovers on Saturday night was their fifth win in as many games.

Froiday night's match kicks off at 8pm.

