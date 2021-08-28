Magnificent Paralympic silver for Katie-George Dunlevy in the Izu Velodrome in Japan

Katie-George Dunlevy - Silver at Paralympics
Congratulations to Katie-George Dunlevy and her tandem partner Eve McChrystal who secured a silver medal for Ireland in the 3k Pursuit overnight at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo.
Katie-George and Eve had broken the world record in the qualifiers a couple of hours earlier and then followed that up with silver in the final in a time of 3:21.505 against Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall of Great Britain.
The Irish pair will now turn their sights to the road with the Time Trial and Road Race, the events which they won gold and silver at the Rio Olympics.
The Road Time Trial takes place on August 31 with the Road Race on Friday of next week, September 3.
No matter what happens now the Dunlevys will be back in Mountcharles in September with at least one more Olympic medal.
