Glenfin clinch Division 2 play-off place with win over St Naul’s

Glenfin clinched their place in the promotion playoff with a comfortable win over other promotion hopefuls St Nauls at Pairc Taobhoige.

Glenfin 0-19

St Naul's 1-10

In a high octane performance the men from the Gaeltacht Lár turned on the style in the second half to run out convincing six-point winners.

Once again full forward Gerard Ward led the charge for the locals with five points, Aaron McGlynn, chipped in with three points and Frank McGlynn, Ciaran Brady, Karl McGlynn and Jason Morrow, posted two each in a tie Glenfin had nine different men on the scoresheet.

But this was an all-round top class performance with Frank McGlynn the anchor in a hard working local defence that gave very little away.

Jason Morrow and Stephen Carroll came out on top in the midfield battle with their opposite number Stuart Johnson and Stephen Griffin. Johnson had a very good first half but drifted out of the game for long periods in the second half while Morrow capped a good performance with two excellent points.

Gerard Ward, Ciaran Brady along with Aaron and Karl McGlynn led the charge up front. There was little between the sides in the early exchanges. Gerard Ward kicked the first two points for the locals in the opening nine minutes.

But Peadar Mogan and Stephen Griffin landed two for St Naul’s to tee up before Karl McGlynn on the stroke of the first water break edged the locals back in front 0-3 to 0-2.

A sweeping move finished to net by Joe Campbell propelled the men from the south of the gap into a 1-2 to 0-3 lead. But Glenfin’s response was instant Ciaran Brady clipped over two quickfire points to tie up the game. Jason Morrow and Daniel Brennan traded points before Gerard Ward kicked his third point of the half to send his team in 0-7 to 1-3 in front at half-time.

Glenfin put the foot on the gas and reeled off four points to St Nauls’ one in the opening minutes of the second period. Stephen Carr, Aaron and Frank McGlynn and Jason Morrow all hit the target for the side managed by Mark McGinty.

And they were well on their way ahead 0-13 to 1-5 by the second water break. Peadar Mogan and Shane Connelly scored for St Nauls who lost Kyle Campbell from the heart of their defence to a blac card five minutes into part two.

And with the wind in their backs the winners kicked for home in the final quarter to tag on six more points to St Naul’s four.

St Nauls were at their best in the first half with Brendan McCole driving and Kyle Campbell driving forward from the back and with Stuart Johnson doing well around the middle Peadar Mogan asked questions of the local defence. But they lost their way in the second half and were on the back foot from very early.

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Garry Herron (0-1); Conor Ward, Frank McGlynn (0-2), Ross Marley; Stephen Carr,Jason Morrow (0-2); Karl McGlynn (0-2), Stephen Ward (0-1), Aaron McGlynn (0-3); Ciaran Brady (0-2), Gerard Ward (0-5,2f), Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Gary Dorrian for Conor Ward; Ronan Carlin for K McGlynn. for S Ward, Stephen McGlynn (0-1) for C Brady.

St Naul’s: Gavin Mulreany; Ryan Coughlan, Brendan McCole, Dermot Gallagher; Barry Griffin,Kyle Campbell, Michael Coughlan; Stuart Johnston (0-1), Stephen Griffin (0-3,1f); Joe Campbell (1-0). Daniel Brennan (0-2), Peadar Mogan (0-3); Daniel Meehan, Shane Connelly (0-1), Martin Breslin. Subs: Cathal Lowther for D Meehan; Freddie Cullen for R Coughlan, Lee McCabe for M Breslin.

Referee: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada)