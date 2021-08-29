Nine from nine for unstoppable Buncrana following win over Malin

Buncrana brought the curtain down on their Division 3 campaign with a ninth straight win with victory over fellow Inishowen rival Malin in Scarvey on Saturday evening.

Buncrana 2-10

Malin 0-10

Oisin O’Flagherty and Ben Bradley scored the goals for the champions while Caolan McGonagle, Darach O’Connor, Sean Parker and Adrian McColgan all knocked over points.

Paul and Christopher McLaughlin did the bulk of the scoring for Malin while Conor O’ Neill and Josh Conlon also got their names on the scoresheet for Malin.

Buncrana are the only side across all four divisions that won all nine games in the league. County champions Naomh Conaill are also beaten in the league but they have one game still to play.

Overall it has been a good league campaign for Gary Duffy. They were the runaway winners of the Division Three League, six points ahead of second placed Letterkenny Gaels.

And Duffy and his charges and they head into the Intermediate Championship in fine fettle and among the favourites to lift the Cathal McLaughlin Cup.

It was a mixed season for Malin who finished in fifth place in the league with three wins, two draws and four defeats in nine games.

Buncrana: Sean Parker (0-1); John Paul McKenna, Sean Doherty, Stephen Doherty; Michael Bernard McLaughlin (0-1), William McLaughlin, Oisin O’Flaherty (1-1); Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle (0-4); Aedan Stokes, Ben Bradley (1-0), Ryan McElhinney; Ryan Hegarty,Darach ‘Jigger’ O’Connor (0-2), Adrian Doherty. Subs: Adrian McColgan (0-1) for J P McKenna; Dermot Walsh for R McElhinney; Conor Grant for O O’ Flaherty; Noel McLaughlin for R Hegarty.

Malin: Seamus Houghton; Kieran McColgan. Conor Farren, Darragh McGeoghegan; Paul McLaughlin (0-4), Gary Farren, Oisin McGonagle; Christopher McLaughlin (0-3), John G McLaughlin; Stephen McLaughlin, Conor O’Neill (0-1), Sean O’Neill; Jason Mullarkey, Josh Conlon (0-2), Terence Doherty.