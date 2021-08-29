Search our Archive

29/08/2021

 Fog calls a halt in Junior Hurling Championship match

The scene at Rosses Park between Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh in the Donegal JHC

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A swirling sea fog put paid to this entertaining close fought affair just after the second water break at Rosses Park between Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh in the JHC.

Dungloe 0-9 
Aodh Ruadh 0-8 (Fog stopped play) 

 The sides were level at half-time on a score of 0-8 each, mainly thanks to the respective accuracy of the home side’s Thomas Hartnett and Ballyshannon’s impressive Senan Rooney in the absence of James Hartnett and Oisin Rooney. 

Ritchie Ryan was winning a lot of ball for Dungloe, but Aodh Ruadh were pretty solid at the back. 

But the sea fog stole in and made visibility impossible and the referee was forced to abandon the match just over half way through the second half. Dungloe were winning 0-9 to 0-8 but it is unclear what the outcome of this match will be. 

