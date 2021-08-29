 Fog calls a halt in Junior Hurling Championship match

The scene at Rosses Park between Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh in the Donegal JHC
A swirling sea fog put paid to this entertaining close fought affair just after the second water break at Rosses Park between Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh in the JHC.
Dungloe 0-9
Aodh Ruadh 0-8 (Fog stopped play)
The sides were level at half-time on a score of 0-8 each, mainly thanks to the respective accuracy of the home side’s Thomas Hartnett and Ballyshannon’s impressive Senan Rooney in the absence of James Hartnett and Oisin Rooney.
Ritchie Ryan was winning a lot of ball for Dungloe, but Aodh Ruadh were pretty solid at the back.
But the sea fog stole in and made visibility impossible and the referee was forced to abandon the match just over half way through the second half. Dungloe were winning 0-9 to 0-8 but it is unclear what the outcome of this match will be.
More News
Memorials, statues and wall plaques, as well as church inscriptions and grave markers will be included in the audit
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.