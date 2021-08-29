Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Four Masters close out league season with narrow win over Letterkenny Gaels

Four Masters close out league season with narrow win over Letterkenny Gaels

Masters on top at Tirconaill Park on Saturday evening

Reporter:

Mark McFadden

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Yes Chef Catering Division Three Football League

Letterkenny Gaels travelled to a sunny Tírconaill Park on Saturday evening to take on hosts Four Masters in a first ever adult meeting between the two sides.

Four Masters 1-12
Letterkenny Gaels 2-8

Both teams were already aware that their league standings would not alter with the result. In an entertaining game the big score in the opening half came from Gaels corner forward Ciaran Kilfeather on 29 minutes to put the visitors two up at half time.
Gaels other scores came from Cormac Cannon (2) Conor McBrearty (2) and Ronan Frain. Four Masters scores coming from Shay Travers (2) Cillian Faulkner (2) Conor McMonagle and Cathal Canavan.
Half Time: Four Masters 0-6 Gaels 1-5.
McBrearty and Cannon for Gaels and Travers and Barry Dunnion for Masters shared scores early in the second half before McBrearty for Gaels finished to the net to put Gaels five up.
The hosts hit back immediately with a well taken Cillian Faulkner goal. The experienced Dunnion and Cian Hegerty levelled matters before the final water break. Diarmuid Ó Cathail then scored a fine point on 51 mniutes before Dunnion again equalised for a tense finish. County U-20 player Richard O Rourke, snatched the winner for Four Masters from a ‘45 as the home team held on for a narrow win.
Gaels will now meet Fanad Gaels in a promotion playoff which is scheduled for Sunday next 5th September.

LETTERKENNY GAELS scorers: C McBrearty 1-3, C Cannon 0-3, C Kilfeather 1-0, R Frain 0-1, D Ó Cathail 0-1.
FOUR MASTERS scorers: C Faulkner 1-2, S Travers 0-3, B Dunnion 0-3, C McMonagle 0-1, C Hegarty 0-1, C Canavan 0-1, R O Rourke 0-1.

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (St. Nauls)

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media