Dungloe sign off in style against Termon

Dungloe signed off their league campaign with an empathic 13-point win over Termon in Rosses Park on Saturday evening.

Dungloe 2-17

Termon 0-10

It was a case of leaving the best wine until last for the men from the Rosses who had a mixed season.



There is no getting away from it this was a top drawer performance against promotion chasing Termon. The Burn Road men are in third place in the table and will face Glenfin in the promotion play-off to determine who will join Aodh Ruadh for the step-up to Division One.

Oisin Bonner and Daire Gallagher scored the goals and Bonner, Dylan Sweeney, Barry Curran, Shaun McGee, Danny Rodgers and Luke Neilly kicked the points for Dessie Gallagher’s side



Daire McDaid top-scored with four points who went into the game they had booked their place in the promotion play off.

James McSharry, Jamie Grant and Jack Alcorn also raised white flags for Francie Friel’s men.



Dungloe laid the platform for the win in the first half. They led 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time and kicked on in the second half and added a goal and ten points to Termon’s five in the second period.

Dungloe: Danny Rodgers (0-2); Jack Scally, Mark Curran, Jason McBride; Barry Curran (0-3), Conor O’Donnell, Darren Curran; Luke Neely (0-1), Ryan Connors; Dylan Sweeney (0-3), Daire Gallagher (1-0), Matthew Ward; Oisin Bonner (1-5,5f), Shaun McGee (0-3),Gerard Walsh. Subs: Rory McLaughlin for J Scally; Aaron McCafferty for L Neely; Noel McBride for D Gallagher.

Termon: Emmet Maguire; Caolan Gallagher, Jamie Grant (0-1), Conor Cassidy; James McSharry (0-2), Barry McGeehin, James Doherty; Ryan McFadden, Steve McElwaine; Bobby McGettigan, Daire McDaid (0-4), Aaron Reid (0-1); Jack Alcorn (0-2), Kevin McGettigan, Shane Doherty. Subs: Johnny McCafferty for K McGettigan; Steve McDaid for Steve McElwaine; Conor McFadden for S Doherty.

