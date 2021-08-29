Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Dungloe sign off in style against Termon

Dungloe sign off in style against Termon

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dungloe signed off their league campaign with an empathic 13-point win over Termon in Rosses Park on Saturday evening.

Dungloe 2-17
Termon 0-10

It was a case of leaving the best wine until last for the men from the Rosses who had a mixed season.

There is no getting away from it this was a top drawer performance against promotion chasing Termon. The Burn Road men are in third place in the table and will face Glenfin in the promotion play-off to determine who will join Aodh Ruadh for the step-up to Division One.

Oisin Bonner and Daire Gallagher scored the goals and Bonner, Dylan Sweeney, Barry Curran, Shaun McGee, Danny Rodgers and Luke Neilly kicked the points for Dessie Gallagher’s side

Daire McDaid top-scored with four points who went into the game they had booked their place in the promotion play off.
James McSharry, Jamie Grant and Jack Alcorn also raised white flags for Francie Friel’s men.

Dungloe laid the platform for the win in the first half. They led 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time and kicked on in the second half and added a goal and ten points to Termon’s five in the second period.

Dungloe: Danny Rodgers (0-2); Jack Scally, Mark Curran, Jason McBride; Barry Curran (0-3), Conor O’Donnell, Darren Curran; Luke Neely (0-1), Ryan Connors; Dylan Sweeney (0-3), Daire Gallagher (1-0), Matthew Ward; Oisin Bonner (1-5,5f), Shaun McGee (0-3),Gerard Walsh. Subs: Rory McLaughlin for J Scally; Aaron McCafferty for L Neely; Noel McBride for D Gallagher.

Termon: Emmet Maguire; Caolan Gallagher, Jamie Grant (0-1), Conor Cassidy; James McSharry (0-2), Barry McGeehin, James Doherty; Ryan McFadden, Steve McElwaine; Bobby McGettigan, Daire McDaid (0-4), Aaron Reid (0-1); Jack Alcorn (0-2), Kevin McGettigan, Shane Doherty. Subs: Johnny McCafferty for K McGettigan; Steve McDaid for Steve McElwaine; Conor McFadden for S Doherty.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media