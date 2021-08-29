St Eunan's win comfortably in Glenswilly

St Eunan's goalkeeper Shaun Patton
St Eunan’s eased to victory in their last All-County Football League Division 1 against neighbours Glenswilly.
Glenswilly 0-6
St Eunan’s 3-15
Rory Kavanagh’s side were in control throughout, with 2-5 to 0-0 in the final quarter really stamping their authority through goals from Peter McEniff and Padraig McGettigan, both of which were set up by substitute Cormac Finn.
In the first half, St Eunan’s led 1-7 to 0-4 with Eoin Dowling finishing off a fine move, with Glenswilly’s Caoimhinn Marley hitting three points.
Conor O’Donnell Jnr hit three first half points for the Letterkenny team, before adding two more in the second, and Padraig McGettigan got 1-3 in all, with corner-back McEniff goaling for the second week in succession, following his green flag against St Michael's a week beforehand.
Glenswilly: Philip O’Donnell, Mark McAteer, Ruairi Crawford, Ryan Diver; Cormac Callaghan, Caolan Kelly (0-1), Jake Kelly; Lee Crerand, Kealan Dunelavy; Shaun Wogan (0-1), Caoimhinn Marley, Gary McFadden; Shane McDevitt (0-1, 1f), Oisin Crawford, Jack Gallagher. Subs: Conor McGinty for MCDevitt (42), Oisin McDaid for Gallagher (46), Gerard Shiels for Crawford (48)
St Eunan’s: Shaun Patton; Anthony Gallagher, Eamonn Doherty, Peter McEniff (1-0); Kieran Tobin (0-1), Conor O’Donnell Snr, Darragh Mulgrew; Sean McGettigan, Caolan Ward; Eoin Dowling (1-1), Conor O’Donnell Jnr (0-5, 2f), James Kelly; David Boyle, Padraig McGettigan (1-3, 2f), Ronan McGeehin (0-1). Subs: Lee McMonagle (0-2), Brian MacIntyre and Kevin Kealy (0-1) for Kelly, Boyle and McGeehin (42), Peter Devine for Mulgrew (47), Cormac Finn (0-1) for O’Donnell Jnr (56).
Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).
