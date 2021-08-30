Burt get the better of St Eunan's in Donegal SHC

Home side Burt was never in any real bother against a St Eunan’s side who are struggling to find form in a lack lustre affair at Hibernian Park.
Burt 0-14
St Eunan’s 0-9
The sides were level at the break on a score of 0-5 each. But, inspired by some strong displays from Stephen Gillespie, Caolan McDermott and marksman Conor Gartland, they won quite comfortably in the end.
Daire O’Maoileidigh was in target from frees for the losers who could be doing with some of their dual players. Burt will be happy with a steady win and a step closer to the semi-finals. St Eunan’s have a fairly make or break encounter with Buncrana at the weekend.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.