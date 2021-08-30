All square between Bundoran and Ardara in championship dress rehearsal

An injury time goal from Cailum Melly gained Ardara a share of the spoils in Gaelic Park, Bundoran in the final game of the league.



Realt na Mara 0-16

Ardara 1-13

Both teams were short of regulars and no doubt the team sheets will have a different look when both sides clash in Kentucky in a few weeks time. A minute's silence was observed before throw-in in memory of the late Edward O Donnell. Edward was a former player for the Ardara club and his son Charlie, a former manager of the Bundoran club.

Bundoran led by five points with five minutes left on the clock but it was the visitors who finished strongly to level matters at the end. In a dull opening half Bundorans Timmy Govorov was the stand out performer hitting five of his sides scores all from play with Gary Clancy getting his sides only other score. C J Molloy Kevin Whyte and two each from Tomas Boyle and Paul Walsh had the sides even 0-6 each at halftime.

The Seasiders started the second half strongly and opened up a four-point lead with points from Peter McGonigle, Cian McEniff, Shane Carr and another from Govorov.

Ardara opened their account from Cailum Melly and soon reduced the deficit to a point with fine scores from Paddy McGrath and Paul Walsh. A Cian McEniff point and a super effort from Brian McHenry left it 0-12 to 0-9 at the waterbreak

A rasping shot from Gary Clancy tested the crossbar on it's way over but this was immediately replied to by Ryan Melly. Another McEniff free and a well taken effort from Clancy gave the homeside a five-point lead.

But to their credit the visitors refused to lie down with Kevin Whyte and Lorcan O Donnell twice splitting the posts. As the game entered injury time Clancy cooly slotted over before a well worked Ardara team move saw Melly palm the ball to the Bundoran net.

Buncrana: Conor Carty; Shane Carr 0-1, Matthew Duffy, Adam Gallagher; James Stewart, Shane McGowan, Niall Carr; Gary Clancy 0-4, Ciaran McCaughey; Peter McGonigle 0-01, Adam McGlone, Brian McHenry 0-1; Timmy Govorov 0-6, Cian McEniff 0-3, Johnny Boyle. Subs: Brendan Oates for Brian McHenry (48); Niall Dunne for Shane Carr (51); Jakub Machunik for Cian McEniff (56); Shane Carr for Niall Carr (59).



Ardara: Paddy Gallagher Conor Gallagher, Shane Whyte, Nicolas Breslin; Robbie Adair, Paddy McGrath (0-1), John Ross Molloy; Matthew Sweeney, Kevin Whyte (0-4); Cailum Melly (1-1), Tomas Boyle (0-1), Ryan Melly (0-1); Gareth Concarr, Paul Walsh (0-2), C J Molloy (0-2). Subs Declan Gavigan for Conor Gallagher 32; Conor Classon for CJ Molloy 38; Lorcan O'Donnell (0-2) for Tomas Boyle 39.

Referee: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)