International call-up for Ramelton's Ronan Boyce

Donegal’s Ronan Boyce has been called up to the Republic of Ireland U-21 squad for the forthcoming games against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg.

It’s wonderful news for the Ramelton man who has enjoyed a brilliant run of form with Derry City.

The defender is City’s top scorer with six goals - the latest of which came right at the death in Derry’s 2-1 Premier Division win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Boyce was in the City team that lost out against Finn Harps in the FAI Cup 2nd round in Ballybofey on Friday night. But he can put that disappointment behind him with the news of his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland U-21s.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins is delighted with Boyce’s call-up.

“Everyone at Derry City wishes to congratulate Ronan on his call up. It is a clear recognition of his outstanding performances for the the club this season. We hope that this is the first of many for him.”

City were due to play Bohemians in the Premier Division this coming Friday night at Dalymount Park but with both sides now having players on international duty, the match is postponed.

Fixtures - UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers

Friday, September 3: Bosnia & Herzegovina U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, FF BH Football Training Centre, Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina, KO: 3.30pm

Tuesday, September 7: Luxembourg U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, Stade Jos Nosbaum, Dudelange, Luxembourg, KO: 3pm