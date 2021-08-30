TG4 to broadcast 2020 Donegal SFC final between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar live

The CCC set the date for the second 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure County Final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill as Wednesday, September 8, at 7:45pm and agreement has been reached with TG4 to broadcast the game live.
There has been a slight alteration to the timing. It will now begin at at 7:45pm in Páirc Sheáin MhicCumhaill. Previously set at 8pm, throw-in has moved back 15 minutes to facilitate TG4.
