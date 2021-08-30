Search our Archive

30/08/2021

CCC confirms changes to group stage dates for the 2021 Donegal SFC

Patrick McBrearty of Kilcar is tackled by Caolan Ward of St Eunan's during the Donegal SFC match last year

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

There are knock-on effects for the scheduling of the group games for the 2021 Donegal SFC as a result of the 2020 final being replayed.

With Naomh Conaill due to replay against Kilcar on Wednesday, September 8, both teams will not be expected to open their 2021 campaign the weekend immediately following.

Therefore, Naomh Conaill against Glenfin and St Eunan's fixture with Kilcar is down for the weekend of September 17-19, with all other six SFC fixtures taking place on the weekend of September 10-12.

The full details of the changes are:

Sept 10/11/12th Round 1, part 1 – six SFC fixtures go ahead with those featuring Kilcar and Naomh Conaill being postponed until the following week

Sept 17/18/19th Round 1, part 2 – the two Senior championship fixtures featuring Kilcar and Naomh Conaill will be played

Sept 24/25/26th Round 2

Oct 1/2/3rd Round 3

Oct 8/9/10th Round 4

Oct 15/16/17th Quarter-finals

Oct 22/23/24th Semi-finals

Nov 5/6/7th Final

Nov 19/20/21st Ulster Club SFC preliminary round. Donegal champions v Derry champions.

There is no impact on the Intermediate or Junior Championship nor is it anticipated that the knockout rounds and relegation play-offs for the Senior Championship will be affected.

