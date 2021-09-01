Donegal's Darragh Kelly to make pro debut at Bellator 270 in Dublin

Moville’s Darragh Kelly will make his pro debut in Dublin at Bellator 270 in the first week of November.
Kelly will perform on the undercard which is headlined by James “The Strabanimal” Gallagher (11-1) facing the No. 2 ranked Patchy Mix (14-1) in the bantamweight main event at the 3Arena on Friday, November 5.
In his featherweight bout, 23-year-old Kelly will face England’s Junior Morgan, who has a 3-0 career record.
In June, Kelly won the Clan Wars lightweight title when he defeated Solomon Simon via a round two submission to capture the title at Clan Wars 39, having previously won the featherweight title last February with a stoppage of Carl Gallagher.
The Bellator 270 card will air on Showtime in the US, the BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on both Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport in Ireland.
More News
Sligo University Hospital is also undergoing major construction works at present Photo: Michael McHugh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.