01/09/2021

Donegal's Darragh Kelly to make pro debut at Bellator 270 in Dublin

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Moville’s Darragh Kelly will make his pro debut in Dublin at Bellator 270 in the first week of November.

Kelly will perform on the undercard which is headlined by James “The Strabanimal” Gallagher (11-1) facing the No. 2 ranked Patchy Mix (14-1) in the bantamweight main event at the 3Arena on Friday, November 5.

In his featherweight bout, 23-year-old Kelly will face England’s Junior Morgan, who has a 3-0 career record.

In June, Kelly won the Clan Wars lightweight title when he defeated Solomon Simon via a round two submission to capture the title at Clan Wars 39, having previously won the featherweight title last February with a stoppage of Carl Gallagher.

The Bellator 270 card will air on Showtime in the US, the BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on both Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport in Ireland.

